CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EXPLAINER: Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union are once again trading insults and accusations as they wrangle over Brexit. The current conflict centers on arrangements for Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland. Britain says new customs checks and other barriers to goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are causing economic hardship and undermining Northern Ireland’s peace process. The EU on Wednesday proposed waiving some checks, but the U.K. has suggested that won’t be enough: It also wants the EU’s top court removed as ultimate arbiter of the deal. That will be hard for the EU to accept, and without a breakthrough, a trade war could be looming.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stop the poison, UK's Frost tells EU over post-Brexit deal

LISBON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for "significant change" to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying only that could draw the poison from their relations. A day before the EU is expected...
ECONOMY
texomashomepage.com

UK blames ‘heavy-handed’ EU for Brexit deal problems

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Member#Uk#Eu#Associated Press London#Ap#The European Union
BBC

Brexit: Taoiseach calls for UK to 'engage with EU' on NI Protocol

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has called on the UK to come forward with solutions and engage with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol. Unionists believe the protocol undermines their sense of Britishness. Mícheál Martin said the EU was coming up with solutions in such areas as medicines. It...
POLITICS
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
The Independent

Raab threat to ‘correct’ court judgments is ‘deeply troubling’, warn legal experts

Legal experts have responded with alarm to suggestions from justice secretary Dominic Raab that he will legislate to “correct” court judgments in human rights cases that go against the government.The former head of the government’s legal service, Jonathan Jones, branded the deputy prime minister’s proposals “muddled”, while a professor of public law at Cambridge University said they were “deeply troubling” and that they threatened to undermine basic standards of good governance.Mr Raab announced plans to “overhaul” the Human Rights Act to reduce the influence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
KEYT

UK Parliament honors lawmaker slain at constituents’ meeting

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament has opened a somber session to honor the Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents. The attack shocked Britain, and it has raised questions about how the country protects it politicians and grapples with extremism at home. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. The House of Commons returns Monday from a three-week break, and most of the scheduled business has been replaced by tributes to Amess. That will be followed by a service at the medieval St. Margaret’s Church beside Parliament. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.
U.K.
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
KEYT

Small-town mayor to lead Hungary opposition bloc in election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Independent conservative Peter Marki-Zay has won a primary contest to become the joint canddate of a six-party opposition coalition that will challenge right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary’s elections next spring. Marki-Zay called his victory Sunday “a revolution of the ordinary people,” and encouraged supporters of all opposition parties to get behind him going into elections scheduled for April. Hungary’s six major opposition parties have agreed to put aside ideological differences and get behind a single candidate for prime minister in an effort to oust Orban and his governing Fidesz party. Marki-Zay is a conservative political outsider and small-town mayor who says he can mobilize voters from across the political spectrum.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy