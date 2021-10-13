CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Neo-fascists exploit ‘no-vax’ rage, posing dilemma for Italy

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy is wrestling with how to deal with a neo-fascist party that has violently exploited anger over the government’s anti-COVID restrictions. After a mob of protesters destroyed a union headquarters in Rome, security officials on Wednesday were mapping out new strategies to prevent more violence this weekend. On Friday, Italy is expanding the use of its Green Pass, which shows a person’s vaccination status, to make it mandatory for employees who want to enter their offices. Unions back that as a way to make workplaces safe. On Saturday, Rome will see two marches — one to denounce the violence incited by leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova party and another to protest the Green Pass requirement to enter workplaces.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

ROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of...
PROTESTS
Daily Gate City

Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece

Scuffles between anti-fascist protesters and police broke out Saturday during a demonstration marking a year since the far-right party Golden Dawn was ruled a criminal organization. (Oct. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7cfdec1ca26949d484e167993065dde9.
PROTESTS
evalleytimes.com

Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Vax#Neo#Dilemma#Fascists#Protest Riot#Associated Press#Ap#Green Pass#Forza Nuova Party
whbl.com

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using...
PROTESTS
Vice

Fascist Leaders Arrested After Anti-Vax Mob Storms Hospital in Rome

Pressure is growing in Italy for the government to ban the neofascist Forza Nuova (New Force) party, after the far-right group played a major role in violent anti-vax protests in Rome over the weekend in which mobs stormed a hospital emergency department and a trade union headquarters. Italian police said...
PROTESTS
Page Six

Jared Leto tear-gassed in Italy while caught in anti-vax protest

Jared Leto said he was tear-gassed after inadvertently getting stuck in the middle of an anti-vaccination protest in the streets of Rome on Saturday night. “Got caught in a protest in Italy,” the “House of Gucci” actor, 49, captioned a now-expired video on his Instagram Story. “From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates / green pass. Got tear gassed then called it a night.”
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Left-wing protestors take to the streets of Italy in anti-fascist rally after far-right mob tried to storm Parliament in anger at new Covid pass

Anti-fascist demonstrators today marched in Rome after last week's protest against the Italian Green Pass was hijacked by members of an extreme right party who tried to force their way into Parliament. Left-wing former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema and populist Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte took part in...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Place
Rome, IT
kfgo.com

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
KEYT

France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, including Algerian protesters and their descendants, are commemorating the 60th anniversary of a bloody police crackdown in Paris during the final year of Algeria’s independence war with its colonial power. A tribute march was organized in Paris to remember the Oct. 17, 1961 massacre of Algerians, which French authorities have sought to cover up for decades. The commemoration comes after French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that the “crimes” committed on Oct. 17, 1961 were “inexcusable for the Republic.” Historians say at least 120 protesters were killed, some shot and others drowned in the Seine River. The exact number has never been established as French archives remain partially closed.
PROTESTS
KEYT

Pope decries attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and England

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying recent deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain. Greeting the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, he cited the violence last week, which he noted claimed many lives. He expressed his closeness to the victims’ families and prayed that violence as a “way of life” be abandoned. In the Norway bow-and-arrow attack, five people were killed and three were wounded. In Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a mosque killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In England, a British lawmaker was fatally stabbed, and police are investigating the slaying as a terrorist act. The pope said violence generates more violence.
RELIGION
KEYT

Sites where Germans killed Jews are dedicated in Poland

WOJSLAWICE, Poland (AP) — During the German occupation of Poland during World War II, the Germans imprisoned Jews in ghettoes and murdered them in death camps like Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor. But they also shot them in fields and forests near their homes, leaving behind mass graves across Poland. Those graves have been coming to light in recent years and the Jewish community and activists have been working to ensure that the graves are officially marked. The aim is to give the Holocaust victims a dignified grave and to secure the spots so they are officially recognized. A recent such commemoration took place on Thursday in Wojslawice, a small town in eastern Poland.
SOCIETY
KEYT

Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China have broken into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games.” The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained. The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Woman jailed for role in Capitol riot she called ‘best day ever’

An unvaccinated Capitol rioter who pleaded with a judge not to send her to jail because she was afraid of getting Covid-19 has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars.QAnon-supporting hairdresser Donna Sue Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.According to the Department of Justice, authorities were tipped off after Bissey and her friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd posted photos on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.One photo showed the pair had a caption which read “Inside Capitol Building.”Bissey commented under the photo...
PROTESTS
KEYT

2 arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two women attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens Sunday morning in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and were detained by Greek police. The activists, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old Hong Kong exiled-activist, Joey Siu, both American citizens, are members of the ‘No Beijing 2022’ campaign. They climbed up some scaffolding. Their banner was snatched away from them but they deployed a Tibetan flag and a smaller banner proclaiming, “Free Hong Kong Revolution,” while chanting slogans such as “Free Tibet,” “Boycott Beijing 2022” and “No freedom, no Games.”
SPORTS
KEYT

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported Sept. 19. The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday. Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Italian police use water cannon on port protesters

Police in Italy used water cannon and tear gas against protesters at the northeastern port of Trieste on Monday following a three-day demonstration against a new mandatory workplace Covid pass. Dozens of police in riot gear faced off against hundreds of remaining demonstrators and port workers who began blocking one of the port entrances Friday to protest the introduction of the "Green Pass". "Liberty, liberty!" shouted protesters, as others yelled "We're not violent, put down your shields". Police managed to clear the entrance after a few hours of standoff, pushing demonstrators to a nearby parking lot from which they then marched towards the city centre.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy