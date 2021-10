Aesop Rock and Blockhead have proven themselves a creative powerhouse of a union countless times over the past two decades, yielding many underground classics and driving Vans and Jansports sales through the roof. While Blockhead has featured heavily on some of Aesop Rock’s most lauded albums, the duo has never made a full length LP together. The upcoming album Garbology is set to fix this unthinkable injustice, and we have been blessed with a preview of the main event in the form of new song and music video “Jazz Hands”. If this is a good indication of what we can expect from Garbology, it looks like there will be an abundance of mystical explorations of loss and the human condition, told through dense, intricate lyricism. As they say on TikTok, I’m here for it.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO