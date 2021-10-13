CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Coffeehouse

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.

www.riverfronttimes.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Artist

Alicia LaChance, cofounder of Hoffman LaChance Contemporary (2713 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-960-5322), has been a known talent in St. Louis for years, but other parts of the world caught on in a big way during the past twelve months. One of the owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United commissioned LaChance for new work, and soccer star David Beckham and his design team partnered with her for a separate project in Singapore. We’ll point out that we had one of LaChance’s stunning paintings on the cover of the RFT’s Fall Arts Guide this year and have been lucky to have such a star among us in St. Louis. The fact that others have recognized her genius as well is an injection of hometown pride. —Doyle Murphy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Place for a Last Date

Taking a date to Busch Stadium (700 Clark Avenue; 314-345-9600) is always a good move. You just really can’t go wrong with the Cardinals. If the date is great, you have a fun event that you’ve shared together. But if the date sucks, Busch Stadium is the by-far best place in St. Louis to disappear. You could just slip right into the crowd and ghost them. That’s kind of rude, but sometimes it has to be done. But if you just want to avoid them for the night without having to confront them about it or spend any actual time with them, you can do that while on your date at Busch. Tell them to stay seated and that you’ll go get the pretzels and beers. Then wander around for an inning or two, meet up with some friends and eventually return and say, “Man, that line was crazy! And then by the time I got up to the counter they were sold out. Sorry.” You know what else might take a while? A bathroom line. Before you know it, you’ve successfully avoided your date for at least half the evening. They’ll be annoyed and you’ll be thrilled, and you’ll get to go home alone and watch the highlights on the couch alone, just like you wanted all along. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Food Truck

When Kurt Bellon thinks back on his many trips to Japan to visit his mother’s family, one of his fondest memories is the experience of walking into a train station, getting a sando and drink from a convenience store, and sitting down on a bench to unwrap its contents as if it were Christmas Day. The present inside the packaging — Japanese sandwiches that are based on traditional English tea fare — is as beautiful as it is delicious. Characterized by fluffy white milk bread and adornments ranging from savory tonkatsu or egg salad to sweet peach and brown sugar or strawberries and whipped cream, the sandos are the subject of his darling pop-up food truck, Izumi (izumistlouis.com), that has been making appearances around town this past year. Bellon’s vehicle is a tiny red Japanese firetruck that can be found at different venues every week (though preorders are highly recommended because he sells out), where he serves a variety of sandos and other dishes like yakatori, as well as other snacks and drinks. But what makes Izumi so special is not simply the excellent food but Bellon’s insistence on highlighting the stories of others as he tells his own. With a special focus on collaborating with immigrant-owned businesses, Izumi is just as committed to elevating others as it elevates the St. Louis food scene. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Burger

When you close your eyes and imagine the quintessential cheeseburger, what image comes to mind? Juicy smashed patties that are tender and glisten with fat, but crisp up like beefy lace around the edges? Gooey American cheese, a perfect melter that slides into every crevice of the patties? Dijonaise sauce that is simultaneously rich and tangy, and pungent onions and pickles that cut through the decadence? Brasswell’s (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue; 314-256-1657) double cheeseburger doesn’t break the mold but instead shows you why it was created in the first place — and why there’s no reason to mess with perfection. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Restaurant

When Logan Ely announced he was opening the Lucky Accomplice (2501 South Jefferson Avenue; 314-354-6100) last year, he explained that he wanted a place that would be the neighborhood gathering place his tasting-menu-focused restaurant, Shift, could not fully be. His vision was for a spot where people could pop in without reservations to have a casual meal and cocktails in a come-as-you-are setting. He’s achieved that, in spades, and he has done so without sacrificing the brilliance he became known for at Shift. The Lucky Accomplice may not require reservations or a $100 per-plate tab, but it has the luster of its older sister with dishes that equal the genius you would expect from a high-end spot. Mafalda pasta, made with black trumpet mushrooms, is served atop luxurious parmesan foam, completely reimagining how the cheese is served on a pasta dish; Turkish orange eggplant carpaccio makes you rethink why beef has become the standard of the form, and roasted pork collar has you questioning why the cut is not on every barbecue menu around. Ely’s brilliance is in the way he makes you think differently about food while still giving you something soulful — that you can simply drop by and have such an experience without the pomp and circumstance of fine dining is just another of his strokes of genius. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Bakery

Beyond the jaw-dropping wedding cakes that have people clamoring from miles away to secure for their big date or the jewel-colored macarons that are so gorgeous they could be just as easily at home at Tiffany and Company as they are in a pastry case, La Pâtisserie Chouquette (1626 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-932-7935) is the city’s quintessential patisserie — the kind you conjure up when you close your eyes and dream of croissants and cream puffs and galettes but cannot swing the plane ticket to Paris. That owner Simone Faure has been able to sustain this level of mastery, consistency and joy for her craft for nearly ten years is quite a feat, especially during a pandemic when she’s had to completely rethink how to bring the patisserie experience to curbside, which she did with aplomb. And praise the lord she did. How would we have survived this year without access to her Darkness croissant? —Cheryl Baehr.
FOOD & DRINKS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Thrift Store

The old phrase “two are better than one” really applies here, with Found by the Pound offering a couple of concepts, each with its own name, to fit different ways of buying: Destination Found (3232 South Grand; 314-524-5493) operates more as a boutique and sells items piece by piece. The Factory Store (6740 Romiss Court; 314-833-3252) operates in keeping with the overarching business’s name: Find clothes and pay by the pound. The rate, $3, is beyond reasonable. Clothes, according to Found by the Pound’s website, are rescued in “‘packs’ across the United States in quantities of hundreds of pounds” and then sorted through for each location. Whichever location you choose, you’ll find unique pieces for your new wardrobe at great prices — something we all dream of. —Jenna Jones.
SHOPPING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Breakfast

It’s not often that a restaurant exists because of a singular dish, but in some ways, the impetus for Songbird (4476 Chouteau Avenue; 314-781-4344) is just that — the perfect breakfast sandwich that owners Chris Meyer and Mike Miller have been serving for the past few years at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market under their other brand, Kitchen Kulture. Known as the Combo, this flawless specimen of morning perfection is exactly what you want in a breakfast sandwich: buttery and golden griddled sourdough bread, a gooey egg, applewood smoked bacon straddling that perfect space between tender and crisp, a sprinkle of sea salt and a drizzle of honey. The Combo became so popular it made the partners realize they needed a restaurant where they could do daytime-focused dishes that are simple and nostalgic but made extra special by their commitment to locally sourcing the highest-quality ingredients around. Their commitment pays off in the city’s best breakfast fare, showing that their outstanding sandwich was only the beginning. —Cheryl Baehr.
RESTAURANTS

