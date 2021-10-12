CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

MU men’s golf struggles in final day in Birmingham

By Missourian Staff
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago

Missouri men’s golf finished play in Birmingham, Alabama in SEC Match Play on Tuesday with a 3.5-1.5 loss to Kentucky and a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.

The Tigers’ match against the Wildcats began Monday but was suspended after two games. Yu-Ta Tsai, Charlie Crockett and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson were all defeated in the final three games, which took place Tuesday.

Missouri’s lone win against Mississippi State came from Jack Lundin, who defeated Hunter Logan 3 and 1.

Columbia College men’s golf finishes third in NAIA Memphis Shootout

The Cougars men’s golf team took on Day 2 of the NAIA Memphis Shootout. Columbia finished tied for third in the event with Southwestern Christian University at 52-over for three rounds, 11 strokes behind event-winners Marian.

Cameron VanLeer and Noah Wilson were the only two Cougars who finished in the top 10. VanLeer posted a third-round 1-over 73 to finish tied for fitfth. Wilson closed in 72 to finish tied for 10th.

The next event for the men’s team is Mondayat the Virginia McCoy Invitational.

Columbia College women’s soccer defeat 16 Missouri Valley

No. 13 Columbia College women’s soccer defeated No. 16 Missouri Valley 1-0.

Maddy Shrader scored the lone goal to end the game in double overtime. It was the Cougars first ranked win of the season. They now sit at 1-1 against ranked teams, with their loss coming against Oklahoma Wesleyan .

Stephens Soccer swarmed in the second half against Harris-Stowe

The Stars suffered their first loss in AMC conference play losing 4-2 to Harris Stowe at home.

Stephens got the early jump on the Hornets, scoring in the 11th minute off the foot of Kaya Cocanougher, and following it up with another goal in the 43rd by Devin Dowell.

The Stars hopes of conquering the Hornets for the first time in program history were quickly dashed in the second half thanks to a swarm of goals.

The swarm began in the 50th minute with a goal scored by Maria Sosa, who was followed quickly by Lillian Ruckaberle in the 55th minute. The winning goal came a minute later from Sosa.

The Hornets added one more in the 61st minute with an unassisted goal scored by Rachael Manly.

The Stars dropped to 7-5 on the year and 3-1 in conference play. The match was the Stars second loss at home.

Stephens’ next match is 6 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Baptist.

Stephens Volleyball rebounds against Cottey

After being swept by their cross-town rivals Thursday, the Stars bounced back Tuesday night, defeating Cottey 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19).

The Stars improved to 8-10 and gained a critical win in conference play, raising their record to 2-3.

The Stars’ next matches begin at 11 a.m. Saturday against Bible Baptist and Haskell Indian Nations at home.

Stephens is 3-1 at home this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Purdue Basketball: Ivey wins preseason All-American honors

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey earned a spot on the NCAA preseason All-American second team, according to a Purdue press release. The guard joins two Big Ten players — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson — on the second team, while Illinois's Kofi Cockburn took a spot on the first team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers make top 10 in preseason

The Purdue men’s basketball team is in the top 10 of the 2021 preseason Associated Press Poll. The team is ranked No. 7 in the poll behind Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas, Villanova, Texas and Michigan, the highest they have been ranked since January 12th, 2018. It’s the team’s highest preseason ranking since the 2009 season, a Tweet from the team said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Arizona Colorado Football

With QB depth chart in shambles, UA again turns to Will Plummer; Jamarye Joiner could have bigger role. With Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz out for the year, Arizona is down to one scholarship quarterback, two walk-ons and an ex-QB who’s been playing wide receiver.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Purdue Football: Boilers earn two Player of the Week awards

After toppling the No. 2 team in the country over the weekend, Purdue earned both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards from the Big Ten Monday afternoon. Junior wide receiver David Bell earned Offensive PotW after his career-best 240-yard game against Iowa. The game was the second-highest single-game total in program history and moved Bell to fifth place in program history for career receiving yards with 2,339, a statement from the Big Ten said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Memphis, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
City
Birmingham, AL
The Exponent

Boilermaker soccer drop final road game of season at Penn State, 2-1

In its final regular-season road game, the No. 19 Purdue soccer team lost at Penn State, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon in State College, Pennsylvania. The Boilermakers (11-3-2, 6-2-0 Big Ten) saw their three-match win streak snapped with the loss, and they entered the matchup having won nine of their last 10. Despite the defeat, Purdue's record remains its best since 2007, and the squad still sits in second place in the conference standings with 18 points, four ahead of the third-place team with two games to play.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Columbia College#Sec Match Play#Tigers#Wildcats#The Naia Memphis Shootout#Cougars#Missouri Valley 1 0
The Exponent

Iowa stumbled. So who is the new No. 1 in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings?

Ohio State didn't play a game last week. But an Iowa loss to Purdue has the Buckeyes back on top. As for the Huskers, they take a tumble. Previous: 2. Last week: Bye. The top spot finally changes hands. The Buckeyes ascend to the top of the heap for now, but they’ll have to earn it to stay there. This is based, essentially, on the fact that OSU has been playing the best over the past few weeks. Ryan Day’s team comes off a bye week and visits Indiana on Saturday before a big one at home vs. Penn State on Oct. 30.
IOWA STATE
The Exponent

10/17/21 No. 6 Purdue 3, No. 15 Penn State 2

An unfazed No. 6 Purdue volleyball team overturned a 2-1 deficit to defeat No. 15 Penn State 3-2 in front of a sold-out Holloway Gymnasium Sunday afternoon. After winning the first set 25-23, the Boilermakers struggled to stop the Penn State offense, losing the next two sets 25-15 and 25-20. However, Purdue managed to turn it around in the fourth set, winning 25-23 before a back-and-forth final set lead to a 15-11 victory. Purdue used its large roster as an advantage, with 13 different players playing at least one point and 11 players playing in more than two sets. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton leads the Purdue offensive, finishing with 26 kills on 63 attempts for a 0.349 hitting percentage. On the defensive end fifth-year libero Jena Otec led Purdue with 27 digs while senior setter Hayley Bush recorded 48 sets. Before the game Purdue head coach Dave Shondell was honored for his 400th win at Purdue, which came a week earlier at Iowa. Next up for Purdue is an 8 p.m. Wednesday match with Michigan State (8-9, 1-7) at Holloway. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Montana State Bobcats football 7

OGDEN, Utah — A game at Valley Catholic High School in Oregon was Daniel Hardy’s best ever, at least in his estimation. No. 2 was his performance in Montana State’s 13-7 win over Weber State on Friday night, the senior defensive end said after the game.
OGDEN, UT
The Exponent

Wayne State football ranked for first time since 2011

WAYNE, Neb. — John McMenamin admitted there was a lot of anxiety as the Wayne State College football team took the field for the first time in over a year. The Wildcats second-year coach wasn’t sure how the Wildcats were going to play over a prolonged period of time, but those nerves have turned into excitement as WSC is now ranked after a 5-1 start.
WAYNE, NE
The Exponent

packers notes photo 10-18

Packers’ David Bakhtiari set to return to practice after nearly 10 months on the sideline. A three-week window opens for him to work his way back into game shape after spending all of training camp and the first six weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list following the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice.
NFL
The Exponent

Impossible Quiz: Week 5 — Texas A&M

On the heels of its upset of then-No. 1 Alabama this past Saturday, No. 21 Texas A&M brings some juice to this Saturday's matchup with Missouri at Memorial Stadium. Before MU takes on the Aggies, put your knowledge of the Tigers' opponents to the test with our Impossible Quiz.
FOOTBALL
The Exponent

Three takeaways from Montana State's game at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — A game at Valley Catholic High School in Oregon was Daniel Hardy’s best ever, at least in his estimation. No. 2 was his performance in Montana State’s 13-7 win over Weber State on Friday night, the senior defensive end said after the game. It’s hard to imagine...
FOOTBALL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy