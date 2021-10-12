MU men’s golf struggles in final day in Birmingham

Missouri men’s golf finished play in Birmingham, Alabama in SEC Match Play on Tuesday with a 3.5-1.5 loss to Kentucky and a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.

The Tigers’ match against the Wildcats began Monday but was suspended after two games. Yu-Ta Tsai, Charlie Crockett and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson were all defeated in the final three games, which took place Tuesday.

Missouri’s lone win against Mississippi State came from Jack Lundin, who defeated Hunter Logan 3 and 1.

Columbia College men’s golf finishes third in NAIA Memphis Shootout

The Cougars men’s golf team took on Day 2 of the NAIA Memphis Shootout. Columbia finished tied for third in the event with Southwestern Christian University at 52-over for three rounds, 11 strokes behind event-winners Marian.

Cameron VanLeer and Noah Wilson were the only two Cougars who finished in the top 10. VanLeer posted a third-round 1-over 73 to finish tied for fitfth. Wilson closed in 72 to finish tied for 10th.

The next event for the men’s team is Mondayat the Virginia McCoy Invitational.

Columbia College women’s soccer defeat 16 Missouri Valley

No. 13 Columbia College women’s soccer defeated No. 16 Missouri Valley 1-0.

Maddy Shrader scored the lone goal to end the game in double overtime. It was the Cougars first ranked win of the season. They now sit at 1-1 against ranked teams, with their loss coming against Oklahoma Wesleyan .

Stephens Soccer swarmed in the second half against Harris-Stowe

The Stars suffered their first loss in AMC conference play losing 4-2 to Harris Stowe at home.

Stephens got the early jump on the Hornets, scoring in the 11th minute off the foot of Kaya Cocanougher, and following it up with another goal in the 43rd by Devin Dowell.

The Stars hopes of conquering the Hornets for the first time in program history were quickly dashed in the second half thanks to a swarm of goals.

The swarm began in the 50th minute with a goal scored by Maria Sosa, who was followed quickly by Lillian Ruckaberle in the 55th minute. The winning goal came a minute later from Sosa.

The Hornets added one more in the 61st minute with an unassisted goal scored by Rachael Manly.

The Stars dropped to 7-5 on the year and 3-1 in conference play. The match was the Stars second loss at home.

Stephens’ next match is 6 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Baptist.

Stephens Volleyball rebounds against Cottey

After being swept by their cross-town rivals Thursday, the Stars bounced back Tuesday night, defeating Cottey 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19).

The Stars improved to 8-10 and gained a critical win in conference play, raising their record to 2-3.

The Stars’ next matches begin at 11 a.m. Saturday against Bible Baptist and Haskell Indian Nations at home.

Stephens is 3-1 at home this season.