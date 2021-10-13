Grosse Pointe voters to choose local leaders

GROSSE POINTES — In the Grosse Pointe Times’ coverage area, voters will decide Nov. 2 who will serve as their next mayors, city council members and municipal court judges. Grosse Pointe Woods voters are also being asked to weigh in on a proposed charter amendment. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. (I) indicates the candidate is an incumbent. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations. For uncontested races, only the names of the candidates are listed.