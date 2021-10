The Great Wait. This is what industry observers have been calling the current period of uncertainty as employees who had been looking forward to going back into the office have gone back to waiting for employers to resume their canceled back-to-office plans. While canceling these plans was a wise precaution, it is, unfortunately, adding to some of the negative effects that almost two years of working remotely has had on many employees’ mental states. Worker morale is low, burnout continues to be a problem, and people are still quitting their jobs in record numbers.

