CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

EU looks to strengthen ties with Arctic, protect environment

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union announced plans Wednesday to open a representation in the Arctic and vowed to protect environment in a region the bloc says is of key strategic importance.

The 27-nation bloc said it will open a European Commission office in Greenland and use EU funding to promote sustainable development in the Arctic.

“The Arctic is warming up to three times faster than the rest of the planet. The melting of ice and thawing of permafrost in the Arctic further accelerate climate change and have huge knock-on effects," said Virginijus Sinkevicius, the commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries.

Acknowledging its environmental footprint in the region, the EU pledged to support marine protection and to promote research into the thawing permafrost.

Amid fierce competition between superpowers, the EU said it will also seek commitments from partners to agree to an end of exploitation of oil, gas and coal.

Russia has sought to assert its influence over wide areas of the Arctic in competition with the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway as shrinking polar ice from the warming planet offers new opportunities for resources and shipping routes. China also has shown an increasing interest in the region, which is believed to hold up to one-fourth of the Earth’s undiscovered oil and gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited estimates that put the value of Arctic mineral riches at $30 trillion.

“The Arctic is changing rapidly, owing to the impact of global warming, increased competition for natural resources and geopolitical rivalries," said Josep Borrell, the bloc's top diplomat. “These developments show that Europe must define its geopolitical interests broadly to promote stability, safety and peaceful cooperation in the Arctic.”

___

Read all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arctic#Eu#Ap#The European Union#European Commission#Russian#The Associated Press
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Germany's likely new government abandons 2% NATO pledge

Germany appears set to abandon its promise to meet the 2%-of-GDP NATO minimum target for defense spending. Europe's largest economy and most influential voice in the European Union, Germany has long neglected defense spending. After years of saying it was taking significant steps toward the 2% target, German defense spending remains stuck at about 1.3% of GDP. It doesn't look like things are going to get any better in the coming years.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
AFP

Eyeing Russia, US defense chief heads to Black Sea region

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to the Black Sea region Sunday aiming to shore up alliances with countries pressured by Russia and show gratitude for their contributions to the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Austin will visit Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the in-person defense ministers summit at NATO in Brussels on October 21-22. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip. All three countries are in the NATO orbit -- Romania a full member and Georgia and Ukraine partner states.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Merkel says EU must resolve Polish problem in talks, not courts

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union should resolve its differences by talking to each other rather than through court decisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, responding to a question on the dispute with Poland over the rule of law. "We are all member states of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
AFP

EU says rift over with US on French submarines

A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
MILITARY
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy