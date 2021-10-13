CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Get Free Trees From Idaho Power in Magic and Wood River Valleys

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you live in the Magic or Wood River valleys you can get free trees from Idaho Power as part of a special program to reduce energy use. Residential customers in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are eligible to get two free trees as part of Idaho Power's Shade Tree Project. Idaho Power said it wants to encourage people to plant shade trees to help keep their homes cool and reduce energy use. The amount of trees is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Idaho Power is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to help ship the one-gallon trees directly to customers this year. To check if you are eligible for the Shade Tree Program, visit Idaho Power's website.

