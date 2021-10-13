X-MEN Comic Book Writer Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite X-MEN: APOCALYPSE And DARK PHOENIX

We’ve talked about Spiderman 3 and how much of a mess that film was; however, it’s time to discuss the film’s hated counterpart: X-Men: The Last Stand. This time, Brett Ratner jumped on board the third film and the latest X-Men property tried to tackle the Dark Phoenix saga. However, that wasn’t the only plotline at play as the mutants had a storyline featuring a cure for their powers. So how can this film be fun and disappointing at the same time? The Last Stand is the perfect popcorn movie. The plot is solid, the one-liners are more hit than miss, and the action is pretty cool. However, the disappointment continues from the wonky storytelling, the abundance of unnecessary mutant characters, the failure to tell the Dark Phoenix story correctly, and some corny and often cringe-worthy dialogue. The Juggernaut is completely wasted here. In the comics and cartoons, the X-Men villain was always treated as a nearly unstoppable monster.
