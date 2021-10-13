CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

X-MEN Comic Book Writer Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite X-MEN: APOCALYPSE And DARK PHOENIX

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's probably fair to say most fans are relieved that the rights to the X-Men have returned to Marvel Studios. While Fox delivered some good movies featuring the characters, they never really got mutants, and that was particularly the case with Bryan Singer and Simon Kinberg's vision for the franchise.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A very haunted mutant Halloween is coming in X-Men #4 preview

October 13's X-Men #4 will be a very special Halloween-themed installment of Marvel's mutant flagship title. From the looks of the preview released to us by the publisher, it's a bit of a haunted house tale - with the house being the X-Men's newly-created New York City headquarters, the Treehouse in Seneca Gardens.
COMICS
Variety

‘The Flash’ Movie Teaser: Multiple Ezra Millers Meet Michael Keaton’s Batman

The Scarlet Speedster is finally racing to movie theaters — and he’s bringing a couple of Dark Knights with him. Actor Ezra Miller debuted the first look at “The Flash,” director Andy Muschietti’s (“It”) feature adaptation of the fleet-footed DC Comics hero, during Saturday’s DC Fandome virtual fan event. (This is not to be confused with the ongoing CW series “The Flash” starring Grant Gustin, which was also featured during DC Fandome, and is certain to stymie search engine optimization experts across the internet.) “The Flash” movie will unlock the DC multiverse, as Miller’s Barry Allen moves with so much speed that he...
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

The X-Men don’t need to be part of the MCU — here’s why

This week James McAvoy, who played a young Professor X in the most recent X-Men movies, was talking about whether he’d ever return to the franchise. This got me thinking about what the future of the mutant family will look like, and I’ve come to realize that I’m desperately hoping Disney won’t integrate the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Rewrites an Important X-Men Scene

Marvel Comics has rewritten what may be one of the most critical moments in X-Men history. Spoilers follow for Inferno #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schti, David Curiel, Joe Sabino, and Tom Mueller. The moment in question isn't the single most important from X-Men history. That honor still belongs to Moira MacTaggert sharing her memories of her past lives with Charles Xavier. That act set into motion events that would lead to Krakoa's founding. However, this moment may be the one that sets fire to everything Moira, Charles, and Magneto have built. That seems especially true considering which mutant made a recent and unexpected appearance on the island.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Claremont
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Simon Kinberg
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
James Mcavoy
TVOvermind

Isn’t It Time for Magneto to Lead the X-Men in a Movie?

It might sound like an odd question to anyone that doesn’t know that much about the X-Men but might have seen one of the movies, but the truth is that Magneto has taken command of the team at a couple of points in the history of the X-Men. It might be that those that remember this don’t want to since Magneto was introduced as a villain in the beginning and he usually slip-slides his way back into that role very quickly since his idea of where mutants belong in the hierarchy of the world tends to make him a bit of an extremist at times. But if the MCU is willing to do something truly different with the X-Men when they finally bring them in then this might be one of the better ideas since, to tell the truth, Magneto does have a valid point sometimes when it comes to his views of humanity. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a certified psycho now and then since he believes that mutants are the future and that living with humans isn’t even close to possible.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Every X-Men Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Here is a definitive ranking of every movie set in the X-Men universe, from worst to best. You can thank the X-Men for all of your favorite comic book movies. Their successful first effort set the tone for everything from the MCU to Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman films. 13. 'Dark...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Producer Breaks Silence on Evan Peters' WandaVision Appearance

The biggest surprise on WandaVision is the appearance of Evan Peters, who previously played Quicksilver in the Fox X-Men films. At first, we thought that he was playing Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in the series, but it turns out that he is actually just a regular Westview resident named Ralph Boehner faking the persona of Wanda's deceased brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Men Comics#Comic Books#New X Men#Classic X Men#Aipt
TVOvermind

Five X-Men Storylines We’d Like to See in the MCU

Quite a few people are ready to see the X-Men make their way to the MCU finally, and whether they do so alongside the Fantastic Four or not is kind of irrelevant at this point since people just want to SEE them finally. The casting is bound to be interesting, but one thing that needs to be said is that the team really needs to be allowed to explore other storylines that have little nothing to do with the Dark Phoenix Saga, or the Age of Apocalypse, since while it might be nice to see those ideas come to fruition once again, the need to see something different is a little greater, which is hopefully something that Disney will see. But barring that, it’s fair to say that a lot of fans are fully ready to see what the MCU will do with the team, and who will be taking on which part since that’s going to be a bit important as well. It doesn’t sound as though James McAvoy would have that big of a problem coming back, though there are many other parts to be filled. Here are a few interesting storylines that the MCU should think about.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Why X-Men: The Last Stand Is A Fun Disappointment

We’ve talked about Spiderman 3 and how much of a mess that film was; however, it’s time to discuss the film’s hated counterpart: X-Men: The Last Stand. This time, Brett Ratner jumped on board the third film and the latest X-Men property tried to tackle the Dark Phoenix saga. However, that wasn’t the only plotline at play as the mutants had a storyline featuring a cure for their powers. So how can this film be fun and disappointing at the same time? The Last Stand is the perfect popcorn movie. The plot is solid, the one-liners are more hit than miss, and the action is pretty cool. However, the disappointment continues from the wonky storytelling, the abundance of unnecessary mutant characters, the failure to tell the Dark Phoenix story correctly, and some corny and often cringe-worthy dialogue. The Juggernaut is completely wasted here. In the comics and cartoons, the X-Men villain was always treated as a nearly unstoppable monster.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy