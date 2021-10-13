CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Get Free Trees From Idaho Power in Magic and Wood River Valleys

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you live in the Magic or Wood River valleys you can get free trees from Idaho Power as part of a special program to reduce energy use. Residential customers in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are eligible to get two free trees as part of Idaho Power's Shade Tree Project. Idaho Power said it wants to encourage people to plant shade trees to help keep their homes cool and reduce energy use. The amount of trees is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Idaho Power is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to help ship the one-gallon trees directly to customers this year. To check if you are eligible for the Shade Tree Program, visit Idaho Power's website.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Minidoka, ID
City
Gooding, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Society
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Twin Falls ID Halloween Display Cracks Me Up Every Time

It's nice to see so many people in Twin Falls getting into the Halloween spirit. One particular front lawn display makes me chuckle every time I drive past it. Sunday (October 17) will mark two weeks until Halloween. We have had our yard display out for a couple of weeks now, but ours is nowhere near as impressive as a neighbor's effort I pass by every time I go to work. It's become a favorite of those who drive down our street, as I see cars slowing down in front of the house just about every time I'm in my yard.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Minidoka District Ranger for the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year member of the U.S. Forest Service has been named the new top ranger for the Minidoka Ranger District. Forest officials named Kevin Draper the new District Ranger for the Magic Valley. Draper started with the Forest Service as an intern on the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. He has served as a landscape architect in Utah and most recently in Alaska.
MINIDOKA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Old Abandoned Idaho Waterpark was Super Creepy After a Decade of Neglect

I didn't grow up in Idaho, so I never got to visit Wild Waters when it was open here in Idaho. I didn't really like waterparks when I was a kid anyway, and it wasn't until a few years ago when I went to Roaring Springs that I realized they could be fun and awesome. But, if you grew up in Idaho in the '80s and '90s it wasn't Roaring Springs that fulfilled your need for waterslide fun: it was Wild Waters.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shade Trees#River Valleys#Alley#Idaho Power In Magic#Idaho Power#The Arbor Day Foundation
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Failure To Obey Flashing Lights Continues To Plague Twin Falls ID

As a licensed driver of close to 30 years in this country, I find it hard to believe there are so many people I share the roadway with that have no idea what to do when emergency lights flash. The laws are basically the same across the United States, and yet statistics on accidents involving law enforcement vehicles, fire, ambulance, and toe trucks, are painting a very distressing picture.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Mourns Passing of Police Chief

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The police chief for the small mountain community of Sun Valley has passed away. According to the City of Sun Valley, Chief Mike Crawford passed away at his home recently from an illness he had been dealing with for several months. The city said Crawford had been with the city for more than 30 years.
SUN VALLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Man Killed Following Pursuit in East Idaho

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in eastern Idaho have identified a man shot and killed by law enforcement as a Washington man wanted for attempted murder. The Bannock County Coroner's office identified Buddy McKenzie, 41, of Richland, as the man shot by police following an earlier shooting in Caribou County and chase that ended near McCammon. McKenzie had a warrant for his arrest on first and second-degree attempted murder.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls PD Asking For IDs In Case Of Minor Receiving Alcohol

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying persons of interest in a case involving alcohol being provided to a minor. On October 13, the Twin Falls Police Department shared a surveillance image of individuals they'd like to question concerning an active case where an individual under the legal drinking age was provided alcohol. The case number in this matter is 21005374.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Candidate for Idaho Governor Ed Humphreys Visits Twin Falls

Ed Humphreys is one of the most unique candidates I’ve met running for political office. He would like to be Idaho’s next Governor. He’s on the crowded Republican ballot for the May 2018 primary. I’ve compared him to J.D. Vance. The latter grew up in poverty in Appalachia and is now a candidate for U.S. Senate. Vance wrote a book called Hillbilly Elegy, which also became a film.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Struck and Killed by Car in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say a 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Idaho Highway 75. At around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to Idaho 75 at Golden Eagle Drive after someone reported a person lying in the road October 12, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy