Get Free Trees From Idaho Power in Magic and Wood River Valleys

It's nice to see so many people in Twin Falls getting into the Halloween spirit. One particular front lawn display makes me chuckle every time I drive past it. Sunday (October 17) will mark two weeks until Halloween. We have had our yard display out for a couple of weeks now, but ours is nowhere near as impressive as a neighbor's effort I pass by every time I go to work. It's become a favorite of those who drive down our street, as I see cars slowing down in front of the house just about every time I'm in my yard.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO