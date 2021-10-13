CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Free Trees From Idaho Power in Magic and Wood River Valleys

By Benito Baeza
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you live in the Magic or Wood River valleys you can get free trees from Idaho Power as part of a special program to reduce energy use. Residential customers in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties are eligible to get two free trees as part of Idaho Power's Shade Tree Project. Idaho Power said it wants to encourage people to plant shade trees to help keep their homes cool and reduce energy use. The amount of trees is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Idaho Power is working with the Arbor Day Foundation to help ship the one-gallon trees directly to customers this year. To check if you are eligible for the Shade Tree Program, visit Idaho Power's website.

98.3 The Snake

Idaho’s Oldest Building is Beautiful and Almost 2 Centuries Old

A few months ago as I was driving around Twin Falls, my thoughts were drawn to the old architecture and I wondered about the history behind some of the brick buildings downtown. If you've been to Twin Falls you've also probably seen the buildings and possibly wondered about them too. Check those out at the bottom of this story and here's Idaho's oldest building:
98.3 The Snake

New Minidoka District Ranger for the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year member of the U.S. Forest Service has been named the new top ranger for the Minidoka Ranger District. Forest officials named Kevin Draper the new District Ranger for the Magic Valley. Draper started with the Forest Service as an intern on the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico. He has served as a landscape architect in Utah and most recently in Alaska.
98.3 The Snake

Failure To Obey Flashing Lights Continues To Plague Twin Falls ID

As a licensed driver of close to 30 years in this country, I find it hard to believe there are so many people I share the roadway with that have no idea what to do when emergency lights flash. The laws are basically the same across the United States, and yet statistics on accidents involving law enforcement vehicles, fire, ambulance, and toe trucks, are painting a very distressing picture.
98.3 The Snake

Sun Valley Mourns Passing of Police Chief

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The police chief for the small mountain community of Sun Valley has passed away. According to the City of Sun Valley, Chief Mike Crawford passed away at his home recently from an illness he had been dealing with for several months. The city said Crawford had been with the city for more than 30 years.
98.3 The Snake

This Twin Falls ID Halloween Display Cracks Me Up Every Time

It's nice to see so many people in Twin Falls getting into the Halloween spirit. One particular front lawn display makes me chuckle every time I drive past it. Sunday (October 17) will mark two weeks until Halloween. We have had our yard display out for a couple of weeks now, but ours is nowhere near as impressive as a neighbor's effort I pass by every time I go to work. It's become a favorite of those who drive down our street, as I see cars slowing down in front of the house just about every time I'm in my yard.
98.3 The Snake

Man Struck and Killed by Car in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County authorities say a 30-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Idaho Highway 75. At around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to Idaho 75 at Golden Eagle Drive after someone reported a person lying in the road October 12, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
98.3 The Snake

Moose Population Explodes in South Hills of Idaho

There has been an explosion in the moose population in the South Hills. I first heard about the figures from one of our county commissioners. Later, I had it confirmed by Terry Thompson, regional spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game. Moose in the Lower 48 don’t need as much space...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Elk Carcass Found North of Ketchum without Head, Public Help Needed

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating after a bull elk was found north of Ketchum without its head and the rest left to waste. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently received a tip on the Citizens Against Poaching hotline alerting them to the discovery of the dead elk near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters in the Konrad Creek area.
KETCHUM, ID
