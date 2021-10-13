This Is Great News for Texas E-Cig and Vape Users

The Food and Drug Administration approved an e-cigarette for the first time, greenlighting the sale of the Vuse Solo, a product made by tobacco giant RJ Reynolds. Dozens of types of e-cigarettes are currently available for sale but under review by the FDA, which could result in suspension of sales of the products. The same day it approved the Vuse Solo, the FDA banned multiple Vuse products that feature flavors thought to cater to young people. According to the FDA, the Solo’s vapor is “significantly less toxic than combusted cigarettes.” The agency said in a statement, “The F.D.A. determined that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use, would outweigh the risk to youth.” RJ Reynolds said in a statement that the decision was “an important moment.” The American Lung Association said the approval “throws young people under the bus.”
