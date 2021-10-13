CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will be Revealed Tomorrow

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies experience will be revealed tomorrow. The Zombies mode will be revealed on October 14 at 8:30 PM IST. Activision has teased the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode by saying, “Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!?” The game mode is expected to be different from the standard round-based map and instead be a blend of Onslaught, Outbreak, and round-based Zombies.

in.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Treyarch unveils the story for Call of Duty: Vanguard — Zombies

Treyarch has unveiled the first look and story for its Call of Duty: Vanguard — Zombies mode for the latest title coming on November 5. Sledgehammer Games is taking us back to World War II with the rise of special forces in its Call of Duty: Vanguard premium game and multiplayer combat. On top of that, Activision will be shipping the Treyarch-developed Zombies mode for release with Vanguard on the consoles and the PC at the Vanguard launch.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Call Of Duty Vanguard Zombies Trailer Shambles Into View, Treyarch Confirmed As Developer Behind ‘Franchise-First Crossover’

Activision has exhumed the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer, confirming that Treyarch is the studio behind this latest undead-blasting side story, which is described as a ‘franchise-first crossover.’. The fact Treyarch is helming this latest Zombies experience isn’t surprising, as Sledgehammer Games is busy with the single-player and...
VIDEO GAMES
KRQE News 13

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polina Petrova
IGN

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC System Requirements Revealed, Requires a Whopping 150 GB of Storage

RAM: 8 GB (16 GB Recommended) The graphical requirements of the game aren't particularly high (this is a cross-gen game after all), but the storage being as high suggests we're in for a surprisingly long adventure filled to the brim with a lot of quests and locations. Aside from that, the PC version of the game will also include a host of extra features not found on its console ports.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What is the Pity System?

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the pity system and how it works!. Genshin Impact is a gacha game, which means that some of the components of this game are up to chance. For Genshin Impact, it's their characters and weapons. This means that you're not always going to get the character or weapon that you want, here comes the pity system.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#The Zombies#Sledgehammer Games#Call Of Duty Vanguard#Axis#Special Forces#Project Phoenix#Xbox One#Ign India
IGN

How to Solve a Strange Story in Konda Shrine Puzzle

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the Byakko Plains Shrine Puzzle, which includes the solution to the puzzle and how to do it!. Inazuma is finally open for visitors, or shall I say, outlanders? The new update brings...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

We Happy Few Developer Compulsion Games Working on New Third-Person Single-Player Game

Compulsion Games, the first-party Xbox developer of We Happy Few, is working on a new third-person single-player game. In a recent interview with Xbox Squad, Naila Hadjas, Head of Press Relations at Compulsion Games spoke talked about the studio's recent expansion, its place in being a part Xbox Game Studios along with giving an early tease of their next game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Break The Chains - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Break The Chains. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:25 Meet Talia at Castillo National Zoo 02:15 Free the prisoners 07:40 Download the security camera footage 13:10 Meet Talia as the statue 13:30 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Intervention - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Intervention. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Talk to Paolo 00:45 Search El Rancho Bicho 01:45 Search Lezcano Rodeo & Auction 02:20 Investigate the area 03:00 Search Sol de Pina Processing Facility 04:00 Investigate the area 06:25 Get to Bicho 07:10 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
IGN

Radio Libertad - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Radio Libertad. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Meet Bicho 01:15 Repair the radio network 09:10 Disable the propaganda transmitter 12:15 Shut down the surge protector.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Meet Maximas Matanzas - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Meet Maximas Matanzas. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Find Maximas Matanzas 00:15 Investigate the fort 01:00 Find Maximas Matanzas 03:00 Secure the camp 04:20 Untie Talia 04:30 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Square Enix Still in Discussions With Xbox About Final Fantasy 14, But Talks Are 'Positive'

Final Fantasy 14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida says that discussions between Square Enix and Microsoft to bring the game to Xbox are 'positive', but still ongoing. In an interview with Easy Allies, Yoshida talked further about the current status of an Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14. While the director was hesitant to confirm any new details surrounding the game, he did point out that talks between Square Enix and Microsoft have taken a positive turn.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hype Bomb - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Hype Bomb. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Meet Bicho 01:00 Head to Segunda 01:45 Vandalize Maria'a propaganda billboards 06:30 Hijack Maria's banners 09:10 Meet Bicho 10:00 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bottle Episode - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation Bottle Episode. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Meet Bicho 01:20 Steal more booze 01:50 Return to Bicho with the booze 02:35 Cutscene 03:00 Get to the party 04:35 Drink with Bicho 05:45 Find Bicho 06:50 Follow Bicho back to town 07:50 Vandalize the billboards 08:50 Help Bicho find the FND Recruitment Office 10:35 trash Maria's office 12:00 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Battle Of Esperanza - Far Cry 6 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's Far Cry 6 gameplay walkthrough of the operation The Battle Of Esperanza. For more Far Cry 6 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/far-cry-6/ 00:00 Talk to Juan 01:00 Cutscene 02:45 Reach the Torre del Leon 08:40 Reach the executive elevator 12:50 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy