Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will be Revealed Tomorrow

This page is part of IGN's Genshin Impact Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the pity system and how it works!. Genshin Impact is a gacha game, which means that some of the components of this game are up to chance. For Genshin Impact, it's their characters and weapons. This means that you're not always going to get the character or weapon that you want, here comes the pity system.

