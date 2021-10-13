Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will be Revealed Tomorrow
Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Zombies experience will be revealed tomorrow. The Zombies mode will be revealed on October 14 at 8:30 PM IST. Activision has teased the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode by saying, “Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!?” The game mode is expected to be different from the standard round-based map and instead be a blend of Onslaught, Outbreak, and round-based Zombies.in.ign.com
