Billy Porter has dropped a new single, “Children.” The anthemic dance number marks his debut release for his new joint partnership with Island UK and Republic Records, and sets the stage for his forthcoming album. The upbeat, dance-ready tune was co-written with songwriter MNEK and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell. “It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here,” Porter said in a statement, adding, “Music is my first love. I grew up singing in the church. When I first put out commercial music in 1997, the industry was not ready for all this Black Boy Joy! But...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO