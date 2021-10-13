CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

[99] Hyping Fisher: The Most Cited 2019 QJE Paper Relied on an Outdated STATA Default to Conclude Regression p-values Are Inadequate

By Uri Simonsohn
datacolada.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe paper titled "Channeling Fisher: Randomization Tests and the Statistical Insignificance of Seemingly Significant Experimental Results" (.htm) is currently the most cited 2019 article in the Quarterly Journal of Economics (372 Google cites). It delivers bad news to economists running experiments: their p-values are wrong. To get correct p-values, the article explains, they need to run, instead of regressions, something called "randomization tests" (I briefly describe randomization tests in the next subsection). For example, the QJE article reads:

datacolada.org

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Code Review: It's Bad, Expensive, and Ineffective [in most cases]

In this post, I will try to investigate the rationality of “blocking mode CR” — a CR where code is not deployed until reviewed. CR used to find defects is usually stated as “find defects’ find-and-fix cycle’s find and fix cycle was extremely long and expensive. My hypothesis is that this using a tool that is not effective was due to the unprecedented growth the industry witnessed: companies grew fast, developers got promoted to managerial roles with almost no training so that rational sociotechnical systems and processes design was almost a “no-clue”
CODING & PROGRAMMING
geneticliteracyproject.org

Risk vs. hazard: Current regulatory structures rely on outdated and flawed Precautionary Principle to assess potential dangers of chemicals

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. There has been a long running controversy about the relative merits of hazard-based versus risk-based approaches in managing the potential for...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stata#Linear Regression#Null#P Value#Reg#Google#Qje
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
The Conversation U.S.

Cellphone data shows that people navigate by keeping their destinations in front of them – even when that's not the most efficient route

Think of your morning walk to work, school or your favorite coffee shop. Are you taking the shortest possible route to your destination? According to big data research that my colleagues and I conducted, the answer is no: People’s brains are not wired for optimal navigation. Instead of calculating the shortest path, people try to point straight toward their destinations – we call it the “pointiest path” – even if it is not the most efficient way to walk. As a researcher who studies urban environments and human behavior, I have always been interested in how people experience cities, and...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationCanada

A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals

Ever wonder how and when animals swanned onto the evolutionary stage? When, where and why did animals first appear? What were they like? Life has existed for much of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, but for most of that time it consisted exclusively of bacteria. Read more: Life on Earth was nothing but slime for a 'boring billion' years Although scientists have been investigating the evidence of biological evolution for over a century, some parts of the fossil record remain...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Discovery of New Cellular Rhythm in The Heart Shows How It Tracks The 24-Hour Cycle

Scientists have identified a new cellular mechanism that helps the mammal heart stay in sync with circadian rhythms, and the discovery could help identify why some are at greater risk of cardiac problems. Circadian rhythms are processes that help to regulate time-based systems in the body around a roughly 24-hour cycle, affecting sleeping and waking, how our metabolism functions, and our cognitive processes too. It's been known for a long time that the heart is subject to this biological clock, with people showing an elevated heart rate in the morning, and a much lower rate while we sleep at night. Just how the...
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. bill would stop Big Tech favoring its own products

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - About a dozen U.S. senators from both parties on Monday formally introduced a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, from favoring their products and services. The bill follows others introduced with the goal of reining in the outsized market power of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy