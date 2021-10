CLOVER, S.C. – A woman who was shopping at a Food Lion supermarket in Clover, South Carolina, was found safe after leaving a note with the cashier asking for help. The incident took place on Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. The woman, who appeared to be in distress when she handed over the note, said she feared she would be harmed by the man she was with.

