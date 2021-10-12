CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins dominated by Buccaneers

By Mark Stallworth
miamitimesonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 23 states in the U.S. with at least one professional NFL team. There are only two states with three NFL franchises: California (the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers) and Florida (the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars). This will be the second time in Dolphins franchise history that the team will face both in-state rivals in the same season. (The Dolphins last faced the Bucs and Jaguars during the 2009 season).

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bad signs for injury report before Bears matchup

It’s been no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled with injuries this year. As frustrating as it is for Bucs fans and players alike, the team was due for a season like this. They were overwhelmingly fortunate to play all last year with nearly no serious injuries, especially no serious injuries to crucial players.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He can’t be my quarterback”: Cris Carter tears Down at Tua Tagovailoa

Vetting a quarter who has been an erstwhile first-round draft pick will always be spawning a few intriguing remarks. The opinions are always split into two factions, one being in favour of giving more time to the man in question while the others passing their stringent verdicts on why he should not be making the final cuts anymore.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Bucs#The Miami Dolphins#Super Bowl#The Liberty City Warriors#Nfl Hall
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
The Spun

Tuesday Update On Bucs Tight End Rob Gronkowski

For the past three games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski due to fractured ribs. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this weekend against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers held a light walkthrough to prepare for their Week 7 matchup....
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Thursday's Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that Carlton Davis III is headed to injured reserve, thus missing the next three weeks, at minimum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shortly reported afterward that Davis is expected miss 4-6 weeks with a quad injury. But there were no changes for the Bucs in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dolphins vs Buccaneers final score 2021 Week 5 with immediate reactions

The Dolphins rolled out a new offensive line rotation today. Liam Eichenberg at LT, Austin Jackson at LG, Greg Mancz at C, Robert Hunt at RG, and Jesse Davis at RT. Jaylen Waddle was the returner for the opening kickoff as Jakeem Grant is no longer with the team after being traded to the Bears this past week. On the second play of the drive, Jacoby Brissett went deep to Preston Williams who did some toe drag swag along the sideline for 21 yards. A few plays later, Brissett finds Williams for another big play as Williams catches the ball and gets plenty of YAC to setup the offense in the redzone.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy