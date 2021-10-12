Dolphins dominated by Buccaneers

There are 23 states in the U.S. with at least one professional NFL team. There are only two states with three NFL franchises: California (the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers) and Florida (the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars). This will be the second time in Dolphins franchise history that the team will face both in-state rivals in the same season. (The Dolphins last faced the Bucs and Jaguars during the 2009 season).