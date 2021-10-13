CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker’s Natural Anti-Inflammatory Tea [Video]

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeisa B, aka @50in2020 on TikTok, is a dietitian teaching users all about health and wellness, and you won’t want to miss this recipe for her anti-inflammatory tea! The tea is made with fresh and natural ingredients, that will help boost your immune system just in time for the colder months.

