Griswold encouraged by Week 7 performance despite loss

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Griswold) Griswold opposes 3-4 West Harrison in Week 8.

Griswold is upbeat going into their Week 8 contest with the Hawkeyes. Even though they suffered a 61-0 loss last Friday night to Fremont-Mills, the team did some things well according to coach Chase Wallace. “The guys are feeling really confident. The scoreboard didn’t show it last week against Fremont-Mills, but in that first quarter we played right with them. That whole first quarter was a pleasant site to see because we had been getting off to really slow starts throughout the year. To comes out and match Fremont Mills’ size and intensity was great to see. The offense got rolling on that first drive and just couldn’t quite punch it in and we were able to get a stop against them. It was a really positive first quarter. After that turnovers and big plays kind of killed us, but those are things we are trying to get cleaned up. The guys are ready for Friday and we are really looking forward to it.”

Coach Wallace opens up about some of the good things they did in Week 7 against Fremont-Mills. “Flying to the ball as a whole defense is the best we’ve done all season. It seemed like every time Fremont-Mills was running the ball we had three our four guys right there around it. That’s a step we’ve been looking for all season and it finally clicked there. We have to continue to do that. Offensively we had a good mix of run and pass going. I feel like we kind of found something. We switched to a two quarterback system where we are putting Cale Swain in there to shake things up a little bit.”

Putting Cale Swain at quarterback gives them more mobility in that position. “He’s a great athlete and he runs the ball well. You always have to know where he’s at. He’s very patient as a runner. For someone who has not done it a lot at that spot he waits to find his hole which is always tough to stop.”

Griswold was one of the first non-playoff qualifiers to announce the addition of a Week 9 game. Several others have since done the same. The Tigers will play River Valley next week. “Especially with a young team like we have. It’s just another opportunity to get these seniors another game. Especially after we had to forfeit that Lenox game due to injuries and sickness it’s great to add that. Hopefully we’ll come out these last two weeks and get some wins and send these seniors out on a great note.”

River Valley heads into Week 8 with a 1-6 record so the Tigers are looking forward to a competitive matchup next week.

Atlantic, IA
