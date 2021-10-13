CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Is Launching An NFT Marketplace In 2021

The leading exchange is joining the NFT bandwagon with a marketplace designed "for social engagement." Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has announced it will launch an NFT marketplace in 2021. The exchange is promising the exchange will have a social focus that will help creators grow their community. Based on the details...

Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
cryptonews.com

1.5% of Coinbase Users Join NFT Waitlist in a Day

With 1m people registering for US crypto exchange Coinbase's forthcoming non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform, this could mean the company recruited a further 1.5% of its existing customer base in just one day. As reported, expanding into NFTs, Coinbase has launched a waitlist for customers interested in its new NFT peer-to-peer...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Exchange FTX.US Launches NFT Marketplace, Solana Supported Now, Ethereum Soon

FTX.US has announced the launch of a marketplace for buying and selling Solana-powered non-fungible tokens (NFTs). FTX.US has fully launched an NFT marketplace, which includes support for the trading of Solana-based NFTs. The exchange’s marketplace was previously limited to the buying and selling of NFTs which had been directly minted on its platform.
investing.com

Arbitrage bot’s spam attack on the Polygon network generated $6,800 per day

The growth of layer-two protocols has been one of the major stories of 2021 as the rising popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT) have driven transaction costs higher on the Ethereum (ETH) network effectively pricing out many participants. Earlier this year the Polygon network, formerly known as...
Fortune

Will Coinbase’s new NFT efforts compete with OpenSea?

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Coinbase is an investor in NFT marketplace, OpenSea. But on Tuesday, crypto exchange titan Coinbase revealed that it too would enter the NFT...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Most Bullish on Polkadot, Solana, Polygon and 10 Additional Altcoins: Digital Asset Survey

A new survey unveils that crypto traders are most bullish on 13 altcoins including Polkadot, Solana and Polygon. The Real Vision Exchange Crypto Survey is designed to track sentiment among investors by allowing participants to scan 30 tokens and choose if they want to have an overweight or underweight allocation for each one. The survey was conducted by Real Vision Bot, which was created by two independent developers and boosted by macro guru Raoul Pal.
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – ETH Contracts Hit $28B, Binance Starts Historic Fund, Celsius Raising $400M, Coinbase Opens NFT Marketplace, Stripe Back to Crypto, Bitcoin ETF Delay

The amount of ETH in deposit contract hits $28 billion. Binance launches a $1 Billion fund to boost BSC adoption, Celsius raises $400 million. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announces NFT debut with new NFT marketplace, Cathie Wood sells Coinbase shares. Bitcoin ETF futures may be delayed until 2022. After 3 years, Stripe...
