Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 set for next week

By Rei Padla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is something we didn’t really expect to happen but Samsung will be having a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. The tech event has just been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. The teaser tells us something about the way Galaxy users live their lives–in colorful and unique ways. The next event will happen this coming October 20. We’re not sure if a new smartphone will be unveiled but the theme seems to be about new experiences for self-expression.

