CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cynergy Bank is creating a ‘human digital bank’ with Google Cloud and Wipro

By Derek du Preez
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial services sector has faced a wave of digital disruption in recent years. Long-standing institutions have been challenged by new entrants, which recognized customer services could be delivered differently to customers through the use of digital tools. Cynergy Bank is looking to ride this wave and has partnered with Google Cloud and Wipro to create a ‘human digital bank' for its business customers, entrepreneurs and family businesses.

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

Related
diginomica.com

Layering on cloud transformation at Papa John's with Google Cloud and HCL

Pizza chain Papa John’s International earlier this year announced it was migrating more workloads to Google Cloud as it accelerated its cloud strategy in response to the surging consumer demand for online orders during the COVID crisis. But while that’s the starting point, the longer term transformation journey is going to be more far reaching.
BUSINESS
The Independent

THG founder Moulding gives up golden share in governance overhaul

THG founder Matthew Moulding has confirmed plans to give up his “golden share” after the online retail giant’s shares plunged amid fierce scrutiny over its corporate governance.The company, which was previously called The Hut Group, currently has a dual-class share structure which allows the founder and chief executive to have significantly greater voting powers than other investors.The “golden share” structure has been criticised by institutional investors who believe it can give founders too much control.THG’s structure has also previously stopped the firm entering the FTSE 100 under UK listing rules.However, THG said on Monday that it will now cancel the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Wipro#Cynergy Bank#Cyprus Bank#Cynergy Capital
diginomica.com

Doing right by customers and learning to be proud of working in banking - how TSB assures its enterprise with ServiceNow

Following the financial crisis of the last decade, it’s fair to say that banking hasn’t always been regarded by the public as the most liked of professions. But the way that the sector has had to step up to respond to the demands of the COVID crisis has changed that, reckons Suresh Viswanathan, Chief Operating Officer at TSB:
BUSINESS
American Banker

How digitization is driving bank M&A and improving performance

During the pandemic banks had to experiment and take risks that under normal circumstances they would never have considered, such as rapidly deploying a range of digital tools. To the surprise of many, employees and customers enthusiastically embraced these digital offerings. Find out how digitizing operations can bring enormous efficiencies while serving customers with greater personalization.
ECONOMY
diginomica.com

What's Next for Google Cloud? Showing enterprises its superiority as a cloud platform

In the half-decade since its debut, Google Cloud (née GCP) Next has morphed from a technical conference focused on features, technologies and developers into a business event concentrating on ways that Google services facilitate new products, processes and services. Unlike those early days where Google highlighted its technical prowess and vast infrastructure, at Cloud Next, the product announcements were almost an afterthought. Derek du Preez gave a good summary of the product themes in an earlier column, but most of the keynote and spotlight presentations emphasize one or more of the following Google Cloud attributes:
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
American Banker

Transforming the banking experience through digital growth

Download this white paper to get the latest research on evolving customer banking preferences. Learn how to transform the customer experience, the obstacles a financial institution (FI) will need to overcome to truly transform, and the risks associated with doing so.
ECONOMY
diginomica.com

Envision, create, validate, communicate - the four keys to Beckton Dickinson's ServiceNow journey

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), an American multi-national medical technology company, has been a ServiceNow user for coming up for ten years with the platform reaching across functional areas of the business. It’s a hugely successful example of that platform in practice and the firm’s experiences provide a powerful template for other organizations embarking on a similar journey.
BUSINESS
The Press

Ennoconn Group and Google Cloud Partner to Digitally Transform its Global Open AI-of-Things Cloud Platform

TAIPEI, Taiwan, and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ennoconn Group, a global leader in Industrial IoT and embedded technology within Design Manufacturing Services (DMS), IT & system integration services, and Google Cloud have agreed to a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming Ennoconn's manufacturing systems and creating new products, services, and industrial manufacturing methods for its international customer base in core industries including Smart Cities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Financial Services and Media & Entertainment among others.
SOFTWARE
diginomica.com

Vodafone connects 90,000 global employees with Workplace from Facebook

For many people during lockdown, social media proved a reliable, even comforting, way of keeping in touch. London-headquartered Vodafone, which owns and operates networks in multiple geographies, has been attempting to bring that familiar social media experience to the enterprise with a rollout of Workplace from Facebook. Patrick Yiu, Social...
BUSINESS
diginomica.com

How technology, partnerships and people can help build resilience at work

We are moving to an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world and the pandemic has taught us that resilience, rather than being a tactic to respond to crisis, is a discipline cultivated over time. Leaders now recognise the level of risk that their companies will be exposed to if they don’t have a digital strategy in place.
TECHNOLOGY
verdictfoodservice.com

Wendy’s partners with Google Cloud to create new dining experiences

Fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s has partnered with Google Cloud to create new dining experiences by using the latter’s technological expertise. Under the partnership, Wendy’s will make use of Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid Cloud tools. This will allow its customers to order food...
BUSINESS
diginomica.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond CTO Scott Lindblom on how the retailer is pacing itself with Google Cloud on its $1.5 billion transformation marathon

With this degree of transformation across the organization, it's akin to doing open heart surgery or running a marathon. It’s a heartfelt sentiment from Scott Lindblom, now just over a year into his role as Chief Technology Officer at US retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond. It’s inevitably been something of a baptism of fire, taking up his position in the middle of a global pandemic that plunged the retail sector into disruptive crisis. Add to that the fact that Lindblom also took on the technology hot seat as Bed, Bath & Beyond executed on a 3 year transformation program to turn around its fortunes.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Temenos and Green Dot Join on Cloud Based Digital Bank Service

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) and Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) are working together to power a digital banking service. Green Dot will use the Temenos Banking Cloud as its platform of choice to power its banking platform services (BaaS) partners. This will enable it to embed financial services – including credit, payment, lending, DDA accounts and other features – into their ecosystems. The Temenos Banking Cloud will also support Green Dot’s 33 million-plus customers who are served across its retail and direct-to-consumer digital banking channels.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Google Just Gave Banks Some Great News

One of bank investors' deepest fears is that one of the big tech companies is going to develop banking products of their own. However, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) Google recently announced that it is abandoning its plans to create its own bank accounts. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the news, and why it could be such a big win for traditional banks.
BUSINESS
aba.com

Digital Banking Reshapes Cybersecurity

Amid increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, banks turn to managed network service providers. For banks and other financial institutions, safeguarding customers’ personal data rank atop the list of priorities, so the battle against cybercriminals never ends. Due in part to the pandemic, however, that fight is rapidly intensifying as the battlefield continues to expand.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Google Gives Up on Bank Accounts

We recently learned that Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) Google is abandoning plans to create its own bank accounts, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser and Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss what investors need to know. Also, despite rising wages and lower interest rates, home affordability in the U.S. is at its worst level since the financial crisis. And finally, Matt discusses why SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is the stock he's most excited to read third-quarter earnings from in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy