Cynergy Bank is creating a ‘human digital bank’ with Google Cloud and Wipro
The financial services sector has faced a wave of digital disruption in recent years. Long-standing institutions have been challenged by new entrants, which recognized customer services could be delivered differently to customers through the use of digital tools. Cynergy Bank is looking to ride this wave and has partnered with Google Cloud and Wipro to create a ‘human digital bank' for its business customers, entrepreneurs and family businesses.diginomica.com
