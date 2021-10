DEVILS LAKE – The 2020 census is the first to report population growth in Devils Lake since the 1990 census. The most recent count reports that Devils Lake’s population grew from 7,141 in 2010 to 7,192 in 2020, an increase of 0.71%. While the population gain isn't much, Mayor Dick Johnson says the increase is a step in the right direction.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO