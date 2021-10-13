Why Leaders Resist Empowering Virtual Teams

Regardless of what type of law you practice, there are a million little details that need to be addressed on a daily basis. From filing documents to drafting contracts to scheduling meetings, most of those tasks could be delegated to an assistant. Traditionally, this involves bringing legal assistants on staff and into your office. While this will get the job done, hiring and resourcing those assistants creates a whole new set of tasks that someone will need to manage. For law firms looking for qualified support that is efficient and affordable, virtual assistants are a great choice.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO