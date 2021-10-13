CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anatomy Of A Design: Timbur Dives Into Digitally Fabricated Furniture

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzra Ardolino, Founder & President of Timbur, joins us to discuss the design process in creating the Stack collection of laminated digitally fabricated furniture. Made in the USA using FSC certified plywood and designed to minimize material waste, Stack offers a unique perspective on the conception and production of contemporary furniture.

