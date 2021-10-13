Anatomy Of A Design: Timbur Dives Into Digitally Fabricated Furniture

An antique piece is a piece that is at least 100 years old, and you probably either buy it because you fell in love with it or acquired it as an inheritance from a relative or a dear one. Either way, we have all stumbled across antiques one way or another; usually, we keep them stored in a storage room or a closet undisplayed because we simply can’t figure out how to make use of them. Antiques are unique and hard to blend into modern settings; however, decorating a modern area with them is not impossible. Here are 7 ways you can use antiques to add an artistic touch to your home.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO