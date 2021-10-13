CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry announces first public hearing

By Karl Flinders,
Computer Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public inquiry into a scandal that saw subpostmasters imprisoned after being blamed for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors will hold its first public hearing early next month. Originally set up on a non-statutory basis, the Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry was made a full statutory public inquiry in...

www.computerweekly.com

VTDigger

Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records

A draft bill would make more crimes eligible to be cleared from a person’s record, but questions remain over who would still have access to the information and under what circumstances. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records.
LAW
