I drove into Americus on Tuesday, February 23, 2016, for a job interview at Georgia Southwestern State University. After checking in at the front desk of the Windsor Hotel, I took my bags to room 322, went for a run in the historic district, and prepared for happy hour drinks with history faculty at Floyd’s and dinner at the Station. I brought a dark-gray suit for that night and a light-gray suit for the campus interview the following day. The travel was easy compared to a final-round interview in California the year before. There was no jet lag to add to the whirlwind of names, meetings, and questions. Ghosts were not on my mind.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO