This year’s iPhone 13 range features four different models. We think it’s very likely that most photographers will be primarily drawn towards those with “Pro” in the title - the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max (both of which have the same camera set up). However, the iPhone 13 offers many of the same specifications, inside a device which is the same size and shape as the iPhone 13 Pro but without quite such a hefty price tag.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO