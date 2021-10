Mississippi State came up well short of beating Alabama on Saturday. Bulldog fans were hoping for a more competitive game, but went home disappointed. State put together a couple of promising drives in the early going, but saw one end with an interception and another in a field goal. At 7-3, the Bulldogs were still very much in the ball game. A pick six gave Alabama some juice and the Crimson Tide never looked back as they rolled to a 49-9 win.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO