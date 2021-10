The Minnesota Wild kept the momentum going in LA with a win over the Kings, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Johnnies, and NDSU Bison posted dominant shutout wins, the Golden Gopher football team came out on top against Nebraska, and the SCSU men's hockey team came up short in their homecoming matchup against the University of Minnesota on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to North Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO