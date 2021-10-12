CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Ellensburg Downtown Association, local merchants will host a Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29

By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boo is back and the chance to mask up in a creative way and get into the Halloween spirit is just around the corner. The Ellensburg Downtown Association and local merchants will host a family friendly Trick or Treat event on Oct. 29 with a door-to-door trick or treating celebration at locations that have the “Downtown Trick or Treat” signs on display in their windows.

