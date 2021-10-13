CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV has become the most profitable title in the series with over 24 million players

By David Restrepo
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preview event for the upcoming Endwalker expansion resulted in the media learning about just how successful Final Fantasy XIV has become since its A Realm Reborn relaunch. Final Fantasy XIV’s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, revealed that the game exceeded 24 million worldwide players as of a few weeks ago. This makes it the most profitable game in the franchise, surpassing the nineteen-year-old Final Fantasy XI.

