Get three free PSVR games with PS Plus in November 2021

By James Bentley
realsport101.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePS Plus has always been a really solid service, offering new games and a few classics every month. Coming up to the holidays, PlayStation are offering even more in November, including three PSVR games. Extra PS Plus Games in November 2021. We are approaching the five-year anniversary of PlayStation VR....

realsport101.com

