CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

8 Black Women On Their Experience Of Buying Foundation Then, Versus Now

By Ata Owaji Victor
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Black women, the fluorescent shelves of high street drug store make-up counters have long been the backdrop for deep frustration. From one-size-fits-all products with ashy finishes, to shades named after food items rather than skin tones, the quest for a good foundation has so often ended in bitter disappointment. As time goes on, shade ranges have become the clearest marker of progress - or lack thereof - in the industry.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Aina
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Rihanna
Elle

Kendall Jenner's Teddy Jacket is Exactly What We Need for Fall

Let's take a moment to appreciate Kendall Jenner's perfect fall outfit. The model posed for her latest Alo campaign and the cozy vibes are exactly what we're moodboarding for the season. Just one glance and I'm already craving crispy air, rainbow leaves, and seasonal coffee drinks. Kendall bundled up in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black People#On Beauty#Black Beauty#Urban Decay#Nars#Uoma
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Nail Artist Coca Michelle on Creating ‘Visual Poetry’

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, Coca Michelle has painted the nails of hundreds of people. These days, however, she is focused on beautifying the claws of just a handful of A-list clients. Michelle is a nail artist and “visual poet,” as she calls herself on social media, who first got her start in the beauty industry at the age of six. Her parents kept a small nail salon in East London where Michelle would spend after-school hours.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewSpring 2019 Nail Trends from Fashion Week “I would...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Coach's New Collab with Jennifer Lopez Is "Wearable, and a Little Bit Glamorous"

Coach and Jennifer Lopez have teamed up once again to announce a second collaboration, which launched on Oct. 6, featuring all sorts of cute bags and winter clothes. Available to shop online now at the Coach Outlet, you'll find shearling purses with the "C" logo, quilted crossbodies with chain details, shoulder bags, and even luxe outerwear and joggers. There are also bags with the NYC skyline on them, inspired by the brand and J. Lo's roots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dallas Weekly

The Black Hair Experience: A Hair Dream Come True

Ladies and gentlemen, I am a hair creep! A hair creep is someone that loves to do research and gossip about hair. A person that enjoys everything about the hair industry and learning more about it everyday. The Black Hair Experience brought the true hair creep out of me, making my hair dreams come true.
DALLAS, TX
Elle

Just A Super Useful Guide To Using Your Gua Sha Tool

If your Instagram feed and TikTok FYP is anything like ours, you've probably lost count of the amount of videos you've seen with people scraping, slapping and massaging their faces with various jewel-toned skincare devices (we promise it's not as painful as it sounds.) With the peak of reels and...
LIFESTYLE
Elle

Like My Nails? Thanks, They're Press Ons

I'm just going to get this out of the way. I have ugly hands. It's okay, though, because this year I finally figured out a way to transform my short, stubby ducking fingers (with nails that never seem to grow past my tips) into literal swan-like digits that get me compliments everywhere I go. Meet the nail brand Static.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy