Halloween's almost here and grownups across the Shreveport and Bossier City area are stocking up on treats to giveaway to youngsters knocking at their door. No doubt if you took a survey of 50 kids asking them to name their favorite Halloween candy, you'd probably come up with 50 different answers, everything from Reese's to Hershey's chocolate to Snickers. But when it comes to what youngsters like the least, the responses narrow to just a few. Five, in fact.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO