Market Watch: Bitcoin Drops $3,000 as Binance Restricts Access of Chinese Users
Bitcoin failed at $58,000 and dropped by more than $3K in a day, as Binance Coin spiked 15% to its highest price line since September 7th. Following several consecutive days of price gains, bitcoin dropped by more than $3,000 today amid more negative news in relation to China. Interestingly, the situation is somewhat different among some altcoins – Binance Coin has surged by 15% in a day to a new multi-week high above $460.cryptopotato.com
