Market Watch: Bitcoin Drops $3,000 as Binance Restricts Access of Chinese Users

Bitcoin expert Max Keiser has said that the Bank of England (BoE) will scramble to buy Bitcoin before the digital asset trades at $1 million. His comments come after Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Jon Cunliffe, warned that cryptocurrencies could spark a global financial crisis unless tough regulations are introduced. Although regulators in many countries have started putting policies in place to manage the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, Cunliffe said this must be pursued as a matter of urgency.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO