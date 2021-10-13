CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Watch: Bitcoin Drops $3,000 as Binance Restricts Access of Chinese Users

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin failed at $58,000 and dropped by more than $3K in a day, as Binance Coin spiked 15% to its highest price line since September 7th. Following several consecutive days of price gains, bitcoin dropped by more than $3,000 today amid more negative news in relation to China. Interestingly, the situation is somewhat different among some altcoins – Binance Coin has surged by 15% in a day to a new multi-week high above $460.

