CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both parent and child

By Matthew Woodruff for The Conversation
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdDO7_0cPy5BhR00
A pregnant woman receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination program on Aug. 19, 2021, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Pregnancy poses significant risks for severe illness or death from COVID-19, for both mother and baby. Mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are twice as likely to lose their children shortly after birth, driving home the urgent need for pregnant women to get vaccinated. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images)

The CDC issued an urgent health advisory for those currently pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding on Sept. 29, 2021. The statement reiterated the importance of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death resulting from COVID-19. It also highlighted the wide gap in vaccination rates with pregnant people who are less than half as likely to have been vaccinated than a member of the general public.

The CDC advisory also brought attention to the widening racial gaps in vaccination during pregnancy, with less than 16% of Black pregnant females reporting having been vaccinated.

As an immunologist who has been studying immune responses to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, I know the reason for the agency’s urgency is clear. Pregnancy is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death from COVID-19 – both for the mother and the child. Detailed research into pregnancy during the pandemic has shown that mothers who contract COVID-19 are five times more likely to be admitted to an ICU and 22 times more likely to die than their noninfected counterparts.

The same study found that mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are twice as likely to require ICU care for their newborns, or to lose their children shortly after birth.

As a father of two, with a third expected in December, I understand the intense stress that health decisions can bring on during pregnancy. In dealing with our own high-risk pregnancy, my wife – who is a health care worker – was recently given the go-ahead to receive a Pfizer booster following its recent FDA/CDC approval. Even with high medical competency and my own expertise as an immunologist, I would be lying if I said the decision was an easy one.

Data is hard to listen to when it conflicts with our gut feelings, but that can be when people need it the most. In this case, the data is clear: COVID-19 poses a significant threat to both the mother and child, and vaccination can help mitigate that risk.

The immunology of pregnancy is complicated

Pregnancy is an immunological tightrope. At the most basic level, a maternal immune system’s job is to welcome a foreign organism that is consuming considerable resources, and allow it to grow unmolested for months. This doesn’t come naturally – to prevent the identification and rejection of a growing fetus as a parasitic invader, maternal immune systems undergo an overhaul that fundamentally alters their responses to infection in order to support the pregnancy.

But those changes don’t shut down immune responses completely. Compromising immune function to a point where infections are allowed to run rampant would not be a successful survival strategy for mother or child.

Instead, a new partnership is struck. The maternal immune systems selectively chooses not to react to foreign tissues and cells associated with the growing fetus, and instead enters into a coordinated dance. Over the course of nine months, it will guide the attachment of the placenta to the uterine wall, promote growth and development of the fetus and ultimately initiate labor to kickoff the delivery.

This is complicated work and requires a measure of immuno-zen: An environment of calm and balance is carefully maintained around the uterus. But inflammation – a catch-all term used to describe the physical manifestations of intense immune activation – is a threat to that balance. Researchers have long understood that serious infectious diseases, which frequently trigger intense inflammatory immune responses throughout the body, pose a serious threat to the mother-fetus duo. The list of infectious diseases capable of complicating a pregnancy is long.

So it is not surprising that COVID-19, which can create chaos in normal immune responses through both runaway inflammation and misdirected antibody responses, has made that list.

Vaccination protects both mother and child

This balancing act that the immune system undergoes during pregnancy is precisely why vaccination is so important. While there is no doubt that getting a vaccine activates the immune system – that’s exactly what it is supposed to do – this mild immune response to the vaccine is nowhere close to the risks that the pregnancy faces if the mother contracts COVID-19.

When your body meets a harmless lookalike of SARS-CoV-2 in the form of the vaccine, the immune system is trained to recognize the virus in a safe and controlled environment – without the threat of an actual COVID-19 infection. This way, if you encounter the real virus, your immune system is much more prepared and capable of fending it off. As a result, your immune system will be less likely to need to resort to the high-inflammation, high-risk tactics that it would have to deploy against severe infection.

Even with a vaccine that is not 100% effective due to waning antibodies or the emergence of the delta variant, studies have shown that the reduction of symptoms associated with partial protection is enough to lower the risk of poor outcomes in both mother and child.

COVID-19 vaccines protect the baby too

In addition to the maternal protection that vaccines offer, a new study has revealed that antibodies created in response to COVID-19 vaccination can also be effectively passed to the baby through umbilical cord blood. This finding is critical because while COVID-19 infections have not been shown to directly infect the fetus in utero, an infection can be passed from mother to child during birth.

In one study, nearly 15% of children delivered by Cesarean section to COVID-19-infected mothers tested positive for the virus after birth. In this early stage of life, newborns do not yet possess the ability to produce antibodies effectively on their own. Instead, they are entirely reliant on mom – holding onto antibodies that were shared between them in the blood before birth, and getting new ones transferred through breastmilk.

Medical decisions around pregnancy are hard, and the urge to protect the pregnancy by just leaving it alone is a strong one. It can feel like the small risks associated with vaccination are avoidable – so why take the chance? The problem, of course, is that the virus does not allow you to choose. Opting not to vaccinate is, unfortunately, a choice to roll the dice with a virus that has killed millions and has led to catastrophic outcomes for both mother and child.

COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective during pregnancy. And now, research has made it clear that they can be an ally to the maternal immune system, helping it to maintain a healthy and balanced environment for a thriving pregnancy.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 3

Related
WTHR

OB nurse survived COVID-19 during pregnancy; advocates to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time she looks at her nearly one-year-old son Henry, Ashley Bridgwaters is thankful. Not just because her baby boy is healthy, but because his birth last November was one of the more uncertain times of Bridgewaters’ life. A week before little Henry was born, Bridgwaters tested positive...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Risk Pregnancy#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Icu#Fda
KYW News Radio

Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Some women are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because they either are pregnant or are trying to be. But Dr. Aasta Mehta, medical officer of women’s health for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and an OB-GYN at Penn Medicine, says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, whether you’re pregnant now or want to be in the future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Healthy Start Announces COVID Vaccine, Flu Shot Clinic For Pregnant People, Support Partners And Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Healthy Start, Inc., an East Baltimore nonprofit providing services for pregnant people and new parents, is holding a health clinic on Wednesday with COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, and flu shots, the organization announced. The clinic is open to pregnant people, lactating women, support partners and...
BALTIMORE, MD
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Take steps to protect against COVID-19 and the flu

Fall is here and so is cold and flu season. Once again, we are facing the cold and flu season amid a pandemic. While we are in a much different situation this year with the availability of highly safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the reality is we are all still at risk for illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wgxa.tv

A child's journey: COVID-19 vaccine trials

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a matter of weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency use approval for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12. The FDA is moving forward with setting an advisory committee meeting for Oct. 26, and that's when the general public could learn more about forward movement in COVID-19 vaccine availability and approval for the younger age group.
KIDS
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
wpsdlocal6.com

Pediatrician urges parents to get younger children vaccinated against COVID-19 once approved

PADUCAH — Pfizer announced Thursday it submitted its COVID-19 vaccine for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for kids ages 5 to 11. If it gets approved, that could be a major stepping stone in the fight against COVID-19. It would mean children would have the protection against COVID-19 that vaccination provides. There's more to the process than just FDA emergency use authorization the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether to recommend it for kids. Dr. David Schell with Baptist Health Paducah hopes parents will consider vaccinating their little ones.
PADUCAH, KY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
healthing.ca

Half of Canadian parents plan to get their kids 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19: Poll

Half of Canadian parents say they plan to get their younger kids vaccinated as soon as a COVID-19 shot become available to them. Results from an Angus Reid Institute survey released Monday found half of parents are eager to get their kids age five to 11 inoculated against the novel coronavirus as soon as a vaccine shot is approved by Health Canada.
KIDS
megadoctornews.com

Cancer patients on chemotherapy likely not fully protected by COVID-19 vaccine

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially stressful time for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, which attacks not only the cancer, but also the immune cells needed to defend the body from infections. New research at the University of Arizona Health Sciences found that patients undergoing active chemotherapy had a lower immune response to two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but a third dose increased response.
CANCER
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
69
Followers
59
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy