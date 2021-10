DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — Residents of south suburban Dixmoor were suffering from water woes again on Sunday, for the second day in a row. The water pressure made it such that barely any water was coming from their faucets. Residents are now outraged, and were gathering outside their homes Sunday night. They told CBS 2’s Steven Graves it is part of a bigger problem. Village leaders said Sunday that relief is on the way. But residents said this is the far from first time they have been left high and dry, and they aren’t convinced it will be the last either. In a news...

DIXMOOR, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO