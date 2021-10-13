Buffalo Teen Killed in ATV Crash, Watertown Man Arrested

Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating what appears to have been a double homicide followed by a suicide. According to WDIO-TV in Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call for a welfare check about 1 o'clock Saturday morning at a residence about 20 miles west of Duluth near the town of Brookston. Before deputies arrived at the scene, the father of the adult male who was the focus of the welfare check arrived at the residence and found two men dead at the scene.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO