Aggressive Cyber Threats Drives Organizations to Adopt Extended Detection and Response Solutions

XDR can help users consolidate security management on a single platform and enhance their responsiveness to emerging threats, finds Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- The volume of data organizations collect is rarely matched by their ability to manage it. This data boom, combined with the recent multiplication of touchpoints and vulnerabilities, has made it all the more critical for organizations to implement a solution that gives them deep visibility into all of their assets. Extended detection and response (XDR) solutions are effective for adapting to a constantly evolving threat landscape. XDR combines the strengths of security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and network detection and response (NDR) to facilitate rapid detection and response, automation, and analytics.