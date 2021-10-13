'Cops: All Access with Geraldo'

Tony and Laurie talk about the upcoming panels and screenings at New York Comic Con, new Star Trek: Prodigy ads, and Tony’s Star Trek Day red carpet interview with Star Trek: Picard‘s Isa Briones. They discuss the new trailer for the History Channel’s new Star Trek docuseries The Center Seat, Laurie’s recent interview with Deep Space Nine‘s Nana Visitor, William Shatner’s plans to go to space (for real), and the latest on Star Trek comics and novels. Then they review the penultimate episode of season 2 of Lower Decks, “wej Duj.” They wrap up the podcast with a look at a Klingon language expert (who helped them with the episode title) and a game show from 1986 that pitted James Doohan against Michael Dorn.
