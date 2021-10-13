CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'Cops: All Access with Geraldo'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular show "Cops" is back on TV – streaming now on the FOX Nation Service. To go along with the return of the series, "Cops: All Access Geraldo," will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look. FOX corresponded Geraldo Rivera joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the show.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Raven-Symoné Talks ‘The Cosby Show’ And Pressure To Lose Weight As A Child On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Raven-Symoné opened up about her full career during a new episode of UNCENSORED on TV One. The actress reflected on her early career through where she stands today. Although she was a key member of the cast of The Cosby Show lead by disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, the Disney Channel star relatively has no memory of the experience. Raven first appeared on The Cosby Show at the age of four in 1989, after the show had aired for four seasons. The young talent was cast as Olivia Kendall, the stepdaughter of Denise Huxtable. “I can only tell you about the journey to The Cosby Show from...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraldo Rivera
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#The Fox Nation Service
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Previews NYCC And Boards Three Ships For “wej Duj”

Tony and Laurie talk about the upcoming panels and screenings at New York Comic Con, new Star Trek: Prodigy ads, and Tony’s Star Trek Day red carpet interview with Star Trek: Picard‘s Isa Briones. They discuss the new trailer for the History Channel’s new Star Trek docuseries The Center Seat, Laurie’s recent interview with Deep Space Nine‘s Nana Visitor, William Shatner’s plans to go to space (for real), and the latest on Star Trek comics and novels. Then they review the penultimate episode of season 2 of Lower Decks, “wej Duj.” They wrap up the podcast with a look at a Klingon language expert (who helped them with the episode title) and a game show from 1986 that pitted James Doohan against Michael Dorn.
MOVIES
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer Reveals John Cena Dancing, and Fighting, in His Underwear

John Cena strips once again to his skivvies as a homicidally misguided costume vigilante in the first trailer for the HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” which debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event DC Fandome. “Peacemaker,” the spin-off series from the August feature film “The Suicide Squad,” will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 13. It was created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn. The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of “The Suicide Squad,” in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater...
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How To Become a Background Actor

So you want to make a little extra cash and have the chance of seeing a celebrity at the same time? Welcome to background acting, or being a paid extra. It's not totally glamorous, but it will pay,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Hollywood Weighs Pros And Cons Of New IATSE Contract As More Details Emerge – Update

Refresh for updates…Early exuberance in Hollywood surrounding news of a new IATSE contract has dimmed somewhat, as more details about the deal negotiated with the AMPTP have emerged. Among those walking back or contextualizing their initial reactions on Saturday evening was Yvette Nicole Brown, who initially tweeted “#UnionStrong!”, along with emojis depicting a raised fist and heart. “And let me add,” the Emmy-nominated actor and comic later wrote, “I’m excited if @IATSE members are excited. This is their new contract potentially. They get to decide if what’s being offered is what they need to feel safe, well-paid and respected.” Writer-producer Gennefer Gross originally tweeted:...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy