News briefs

Eagle Rock Library hosting Lego Club, Howl-O-Ween events. On Saturday, the Eagle Rock Branch Library, Lego Club, and the Eagle Rock Golden Mano Fire Department are joining together for a Fire Safety Lego Club. As patrons could guess, everything will be fire-themed. The fire truck will be on hand, along with some of the firefighters. The Lego build will also be fire-related. It might be a fire truck or fireman, or it could even be a fire dog. People will have to join in to find out. The event starts at 10 a.m. On Oct. 23, the Eagle Rock Library and the Eagle Rock Friends of the Library will be hosting a Howl-O-Ween event. For the littles, the fun starts at 2:30 p.m. with a double feature mini movie in the Eagle Rock Community Center Barn with a costume contest and goody bags. Then, at dark, the big kids fun starts. The Library will be showing a PG-13 scary movie outside on the 30-foot screen. Again, a costume contest and goody bags will be on the cards. Popcorn will be provided, but the library asks that patrons bring blankets or chairs to sit on. For more information, people may call the Library at 417-271-3186.