CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

News briefs

cassville-democrat.com
 6 days ago

Eagle Rock Library hosting Lego Club, Howl-O-Ween events. On Saturday, the Eagle Rock Branch Library, Lego Club, and the Eagle Rock Golden Mano Fire Department are joining together for a Fire Safety Lego Club. As patrons could guess, everything will be fire-themed. The fire truck will be on hand, along with some of the firefighters. The Lego build will also be fire-related. It might be a fire truck or fireman, or it could even be a fire dog. People will have to join in to find out. The event starts at 10 a.m. On Oct. 23, the Eagle Rock Library and the Eagle Rock Friends of the Library will be hosting a Howl-O-Ween event. For the littles, the fun starts at 2:30 p.m. with a double feature mini movie in the Eagle Rock Community Center Barn with a costume contest and goody bags. Then, at dark, the big kids fun starts. The Library will be showing a PG-13 scary movie outside on the 30-foot screen. Again, a costume contest and goody bags will be on the cards. Popcorn will be provided, but the library asks that patrons bring blankets or chairs to sit on. For more information, people may call the Library at 417-271-3186.

www.cassville-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

EAT Initiative Hosts Food Distribution On World Food Day In The Hill District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was marking World Food Day, which raises awareness about the issues behind hunger. The EAT Initiative hosted the event in the Hill District, complete with food distribution, concert, and family fun. It all took place outside of the former Shop ‘N Save on Centre Avenue. While it is closed, plans are in place for Salem’s Market to take over. However, until then, the Hill District remains without a true grocery store. “This is considered a food desert but we consider it food apartheid because it’s by design,” said Chef Claudy Pierre of the EAT Initiative. “There’s a lot of things that happen that now people only have a dollar store to actually buy food and produce. So, right now we’re working our best to make sure we change that.” Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey was also in attendance and thanked volunteers who were distributing food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cassville-democrat.com

Pfizer booster shots available in Cassville, Monett

Eligible persons should call to make an appointment. The Barry County Health Department will conduct a community-wide vaccine clinic on Saturday in Cassville and on Oct. 23 in Monett. These vaccine booster clinics are open to eligible all Missouri residents who completed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at least 6 months...
CASSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy