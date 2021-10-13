Stewart Downing recalls the time Craig Bellamy 'melted' at Liverpool after furious Steven Gerrard shouted 'shut your f***ing mouth' at him after having a go at boss Kenny Dalglish

In an interview with This Is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp was asked to name a great player from history who he would like to coach: “That’s easy. It’s Stevie.” he said. “To be honest, I knew Liverpool and I saw him playing, of course, but a little bit advanced age group wise but they were all really good. But Stevie, what a player he still was then! I think he was already retired but maybe a youth coach here. Incredible. Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it’s Stevie”, he added.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO