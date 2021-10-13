CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart Downing recalls the time Craig Bellamy 'melted' at Liverpool after furious Steven Gerrard shouted 'shut your f***ing mouth' at him after having a go at boss Kenny Dalglish

Cover picture for the articleStewart Downing has lifted the lid on a dressing room clash between Steven Gerrard and Craig Bellamy after the latter was on the case of then manager Kenny Dalglish. Speaking to the Under the Cosh podcast, Downing recalled Bellamy feeling frustrated after a match against an unnamed opponent where he had been left on the bench for what he felt was too long.

