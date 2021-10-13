Realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870 launched in India
Last month, the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone launched in China featuring the Snapdragon 870 chip & a 120Hz Samsung’s E4 AMOLED panel. Today, that phone made its way to the Indian market, and Realme has surprised everyone with the pricing. While the actual price starts at ₹31,999, Realme is offering a discount of ₹7000 under the Festive offer, which brings the starting price down to ₹24,999. This eventually makes this the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone in India!droidholic.com
Comments / 0