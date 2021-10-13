Scouts to host Smilin Pumpkin outdoor event

DANVILLE — The changing of the leaves means the cold weather is around the corner. The Prairielands Council of the Boy Scouts of America wants to provide one more fun outdoor event for families before the chilly wind comes to Illinois. Despite whatever weather on Sunday, Oct. 24, a celebration of Cub Scouting fun will be held for all Scouts and their friends, as well as the general public, to enjoy the wilderness at Camp Robert Drake, near Catlin. The Smilin Pumpkin Outdoor Sports Fest will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. throughout the 400-acre camp. Events will include shooting sports, games and pedal cars. All families are welcome to attend and discover the fun of Scouting. Any age youth can register to participate, but the activities are targeting for the 5- to 11-year-old youth. The fee for the event is $10 per youth participant.

All Smilin’ Pumpkin participants will appreciate the scenic beauty of Camp Drake, especially out on the hiking trails along the Salt Fork River with the beautiful fall colors throughout the woodland. Current Cub Scouts are encouraged to bring a friend to discover the opportunities in Scouting. Cub Scouting is an entertaining family-based activity for young people to discover new skills, explore their community, and participate in indoor and outdoor events to gain confidence from positive experiences. The Smilin Pumpkin Outdoor Sports Fest is a chance to visit the local Scout Camp and learn about the fun of Cub Scouting.

Participants for the event can register on the day of the activity at the Camp Drake Dining Hall, adjacent to the main parking area. For additional information, contact the Raymond Lee Scout Service Center by phone, call (800) 464-7291, ext. 6447 or visit the Camp Drake website at http://www.campdrake.com/.