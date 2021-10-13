CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catlin, IL

Scouts to host Smilin Pumpkin outdoor event

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 4 days ago

DANVILLE — The changing of the leaves means the cold weather is around the corner. The Prairielands Council of the Boy Scouts of America wants to provide one more fun outdoor event for families before the chilly wind comes to Illinois. Despite whatever weather on Sunday, Oct. 24, a celebration of Cub Scouting fun will be held for all Scouts and their friends, as well as the general public, to enjoy the wilderness at Camp Robert Drake, near Catlin. The Smilin Pumpkin Outdoor Sports Fest will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. throughout the 400-acre camp. Events will include shooting sports, games and pedal cars. All families are welcome to attend and discover the fun of Scouting. Any age youth can register to participate, but the activities are targeting for the 5- to 11-year-old youth. The fee for the event is $10 per youth participant.

All Smilin’ Pumpkin participants will appreciate the scenic beauty of Camp Drake, especially out on the hiking trails along the Salt Fork River with the beautiful fall colors throughout the woodland. Current Cub Scouts are encouraged to bring a friend to discover the opportunities in Scouting. Cub Scouting is an entertaining family-based activity for young people to discover new skills, explore their community, and participate in indoor and outdoor events to gain confidence from positive experiences. The Smilin Pumpkin Outdoor Sports Fest is a chance to visit the local Scout Camp and learn about the fun of Cub Scouting.

Participants for the event can register on the day of the activity at the Camp Drake Dining Hall, adjacent to the main parking area. For additional information, contact the Raymond Lee Scout Service Center by phone, call (800) 464-7291, ext. 6447 or visit the Camp Drake website at http://www.campdrake.com/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Former President Clinton released from hospital after infection

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday after having battled an infection. "His fever and white blood cells count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, the chair of the medicine department and executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement.
IRVINE, CA
NBC News

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid complications

WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, died Monday due to complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement on Facebook. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated from Covid-19, his family said. He received treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center. “General Colin...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Catlin, IL
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Scouts#Boy Scouts Of America#The Prairielands Council#Cub Scouting
NBC News

China's economic growth slows amid power and property troubles

BEIJING — China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery. Data released on Monday showed...
BUSINESS
Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
987
Followers
61
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

Comments / 0

Community Policy