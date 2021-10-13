Katherine Silva at Vose or Virtual

Katherine Dykstra’s What Happened to Paula: On the Death of an American Girl is much more than a book about murder. It starts with a close study of the death of eighteen-year-old Paula Jean Oberbroeckling, who disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home in the middle of the night in July 1970. Oberbroeckling’s remains were discovered four months later, and despite rumors that her death was connected to an unwanted pregnancy, her case remains unsolved. Dykstra’s goal, however, is not to solve the case. After covering the details of Paula’s case, she embarks on a deep, often personal exploration of women’s experiences with violence over the past few generations, through the multiple lenses of the many women in Paula’s life, and in Dykstra’s. As a historian whose work deals with murder, gender, and what links the two, I was thrilled to have an opportunity to sit down with Katie to discuss her book.

