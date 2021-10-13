Katherine Silva at Vose or Virtual
Vose Library patrons and friends are invited to the Vose or Virtual Wednesday series with Katherine Silva at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Vose Library or on Zoom. Silva is a Maine author of dark fiction, a connoisseur of coffee, and victim of cat shenanigans. She is a two-time Maine Literary Award finalist for speculative fiction and a member of the Horror Writers of Maine, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, and New England Horror Writers Association.lcnme.com
