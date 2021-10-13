CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Katherine Silva at Vose or Virtual

By katherinesilvaauthor.com
lcnme.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVose Library patrons and friends are invited to the Vose or Virtual Wednesday series with Katherine Silva at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Vose Library or on Zoom. Silva is a Maine author of dark fiction, a connoisseur of coffee, and victim of cat shenanigans. She is a two-time Maine Literary Award finalist for speculative fiction and a member of the Horror Writers of Maine, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, and New England Horror Writers Association.

lcnme.com

Comments / 0

Related
lcnme.com

‘Writing Place’ Class at HVNC

Author Linda Buckmaster will offer a special writing class at Hidden Valley Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Writing about place involves working with the elements that make a specific place unique —layers of history, people, the natural world, and human culture across time bring us to the present moment. Writers might be advocates, critics, or simply lovers of a place.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lcnme.com

Red Cloak Tours

Historical walking tours of several types are available in Wiscasset, Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, as well as other communities in Maine. Haunted History, Seafood Discovery, Cemetery Exploration, Maritime History & Mystery and more are offered daily, on the hour, through November. $29.95 for your family or group, up to 10...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
lcnme.com

Animal Photography Slideshow Presentation Oct. 24

All are invited to the Bremen Library at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 for a lively program with Carla Skinder, a local photo naturalist. Skinder has an amazing slideshow of the many animals she has captured on film during her extensive world traveling. This event is appropriate for all ages. Light refreshments will be served.
BREMEN, ME
Art in America

A Sign of the Times: Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr. at 47 Canal

A study of time via collage and sculpture, “Dreamsickle” is Kahlil Robert Irving and Lyndon Barrois Jr.’s first joint exhibition since 2017. The artists attempt to convey how the friction and overlap between, say, the timelines of American history books and the imagined time of cinema might prove generative in some regard—whether for social equity or personal dreams. The results are mixed. Many of the works (all 2021) capture the mundane experience of life on the internet (via memes, social media, headlines), but these feel dry, almost didactic, representing something that is rather self-evident—the internet is a cacophony. The more...
VISUAL ART
lcnme.com

Spine By Design Chiropractic Opens in Rockland

Spine By Design Chiropractic, the office of Dr. Thomas White, is now open at 62 Maverick St. in Rockland. The practice has been serving new and existing patients in this fully renovated building since Sept. 13. Previously located in Damariscotta, Spine By Design offers a disc based, manual approach to adjusting the spine and extremities.
ROCKLAND, ME
hancockcollege.edu

Virtual Displays

Are you able to guess which spooky books match up with each of our clues?:. Vampires have evolved to walk in the daylight, but there are unforeseen consequences for all. Dinosaurs, vampires, Martians, ghosts, and lions...oh my!. What do you do, where do you go, when the graveyard is the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vose Library#Strange Wilds Press
lcnme.com

In Nature

As I started cooking supper, I spotted three young raccoons in the wild black cherry tree by the marsh below my house. I sometimes hear ‘coon voices in the night as they hunt the marsh and brook for food. Adults are solitary except in breeding season; so, when they cross...
NEWCASTLE, ME
bmoreart.com

Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann Isn’t Apologizing for Beauty Anymore

Collage can be loosely summarized as the coming together of contrasting elements to make a new whole. Bold colors or patterns are pushed up against representational forms to create a world that doesn’t adhere to the laws of gravity or perspective. We recognize this in the 100-year-old canvases of artists like Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Juan Gris (who currently has a show up at the Baltimore Museum of Art). Perhaps because of these origins of collage, it’s especially notable when a contemporary artist combines elements of themselves in their work, not just material from the world around them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nursing Clio

“Who Cares?”: A Conversation on Murder and Women with Katherine Dykstra

Katherine Dykstra’s What Happened to Paula: On the Death of an American Girl is much more than a book about murder. It starts with a close study of the death of eighteen-year-old Paula Jean Oberbroeckling, who disappeared from her Cedar Rapids home in the middle of the night in July 1970. Oberbroeckling’s remains were discovered four months later, and despite rumors that her death was connected to an unwanted pregnancy, her case remains unsolved. Dykstra’s goal, however, is not to solve the case. After covering the details of Paula’s case, she embarks on a deep, often personal exploration of women’s experiences with violence over the past few generations, through the multiple lenses of the many women in Paula’s life, and in Dykstra’s. As a historian whose work deals with murder, gender, and what links the two, I was thrilled to have an opportunity to sit down with Katie to discuss her book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy