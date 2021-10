Battlefield 2042's long-awaited third "not a battle royale" mode has been revealed, and it's -- well, a little battle-royale like in some ways, but not in others. In Hazard Zone, teams of four specialists are tasked with dropping into a region where satellites have dropped to the Earth, each containing data drives full of sensitive information. Players start by equipping their squads using Dark Money Credits (DMC), which can only be obtained via Hazard Zone runs. Once on the ground, you can scan for the satellites and race other squads to them; more will fall as the match goes in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO