Danville, IL

City closes road through Thursday

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 4 days ago

DANVILLE — The City of Danville would like to announce that road repairs on Williams Street between National and Nicklas avenues, set to have begun Wednesday, Oct. 13, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the day Thursday, Oct. 14. Between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Williams St. will be closed to all traffic between the aforementioned intersections.

This work was to begin at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. This closure will affect motorists traveling in both directions on Williams between National and Nicklas.

Please choose an alternate route. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone.

All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.

Comments / 1

Commercial-News

Commercial-News

Danville, IL
ABOUT

Media Account for Commercial-News

