Dating Pros Recommend Simmering Over Sparks
There’s nothing better than feeling the sparks fly on a first date, right? Not according to dating experts with InStyle. We like to think that instant connection means things are off to a great start, but it turns out that love at first sight feeling probably isn’t sustainable. Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science, Logan Ury, told InStyle that some people are just “very sparky” and they may be really good at flirting and getting people to like them. And sometimes, that spark is more of an indication of how charming they are and less a sign of a shared connection.kiss951.com
